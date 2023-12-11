"Give Dak Prescott the MVP": Cowboys star hailed by fans as QB leads franchise to 33-13 win vs Eagles on SNF

The Cowboys demolished the Eagles 33-13 and fans are already calling on the NFL to give Dak Prescott the MVP. In yet another home win, the Dallas quarterback was phenomenal. There was a minor blemish where a strip sack led to Philadelphia scoring but he was instrumental in guiding them to the win.

He completed 24 of his 39 passes for 271 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also led the Cowboys on other drives that yielded one rushing touchdown and four field goals. His passer rating of 99.4 was lower than some of his more recent games but still excellent.

He threw some dimes deep field, none better than one to Michael Gallup. It was a 39 yard completion and Next Gen Stat reported that there was a completion chance of just 17.3 percent on that throw. With such spectacular plays for the highlight reel and the overall command on offense, it was easy to see why fans were asking for him to made the MVP.

Fans nominate Dak Prescott MVP after Cowboys maul Eagles 33-13 on SNF

Few games mean as much to both Dallas and Philadelphia fans as much as their games against each other. Every season, this is the game that they want their team to win. With this victory, Dak Prescott certainly secured the bragging rights for the Cowboys.

And fans were quick to praise him and choose him as their MVP. They took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to make their case. Here are some of the best reactions.

Hard to argue against Cowboys QB's numbers

While the league MVP is supposed to be an open competition amongst all NFL players, it generally goes to a quarterback as it is the most valuable position of all. This year, there has been no clear leader but Dak Prescott is making his case. The betting markets are moving accordingly as well and now have him as the favorite.

He started the season slowly and after a loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the blowout to the San Francisco 49ers, it looked unlikely that he would be in consideration. But in the last eight games, he has been a different beast.

Dak Prescott has nearly 2,5000 yards in that period, a completion rate of nearly 70 and has thrown for 25 touchdowns and just 2 interceptions. That is clearly MVP caliber.

The Cowboys fans will be hoping that his late season momentum can carry on to the playoffs as well.