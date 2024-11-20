"Give em break", "Classless": NFL fans stay divided as CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs party after loss vs Texans

NFL fans took aim at Dallas Cowboys' star players CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs after they were seen partying following the team's 43-10 blowout loss to the Houston Texans.

The defeat dropped the Cowboys to a 3-7 record and Dallas remains winless at home. Despite the tough loss, both Diggs and Lamb were seen partying in the club.

After the tweet went viral, Cowboys fans took to social media to take aim at the star players.

"Give em break. This season is a wash. Jerry constructed a shitty squad. I hate dem boys, but enough pain is enough. Partying is all they got left," a fan said.

"They’re a bunch of classless thugs," another fan said.

Although some fans think they should be allowed to have fun after they played a game, others do think it was a bad look.

"Sports is not serious. Masonic Roman gladiator practices. Give them a circus and food," one fan said.

Some fans do think players should be able to have fun after a game, even if they lose.

"So people are not allowed to destress and enjoy themselves?," one fan said.

In the loss, Lamb had 8 receptions for 93 yards in the loss. He also rushed for 13 yards on a carry. Diggs, meanwhile, led the team with six tackles.

The Cowboys say losing streak is frustrating

Dallas lost its fifth-straight game on Monday Night and has yet to win at home.

The Cowboys were blown out by the Houston Texans and after the loss, coach Mike McCarthy said the losing streak has been frustrating for everyone.

"It's very frustrating. It's frustrating for everybody, frustrating for players, frustrating for coaches," McCarthy said after the latest loss, via NFL.com. "I know it's disappointing for the fans. We have a lot of moving parts going on, and we just have to be cleaner and more detailed in certain spots.

"We're not playing well enough, executing well enough, coaching well enough to overcome some of the mistakes we're making at the critical times of the game. Even in the first half, we had some opportunities there, you know, to get some more points and didn't get it done. We just have to play cleaner in these tight spots, and we did not do that tonight."

Dallas will return to the field on the road on Sunday against the Washington Commanders.

