"Give him a job already": Eagles fans root for Jason Kelce's return after Philly legend spotted with Jeff Stoutland at OTAs

Philadelphia Eagles fans were ecstatic to see Jason Kelce back in the team's facility, as they prepare to defend their Super Bowl LIX title in the 2025 NFL season. Kelce, who retired after the tumultuous 2023 season, wasn't in the best spot with the fanbase after saying that he was rooting for his brother, Travis Kelce, in this year's championship game.

Ad

After the Eagles' victory, which Kelce also celebrated, the situation has improved for the guard. The last seven days have been especially positive for Kelce, who earned a lot of praise when he attended the Spring League Meeting in Minnesota to try to persuade owners against banning the "tush push."

Jason Kelce was also spotted helping coordinator/offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland during the Eagles' OTAs on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans were happy to see one of their biggest icons back in action, although this time in a different role. Jason Kelce drew a lot of reactions following his moment with Stoutland.

"Give Kelce a job already assistant offensive line coach to Jeff Stoutland," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"this is awesome!! I was a little pissed at Kelce for being a sellout w the sb but hes making up for it with last weeks tush push testimony and now this!! world champs !!!" another fan said.

"he couldn’t stay away," another fan said.

Others floated the idea that Jason Kelce would take over once Stoutland ends his career.

Ad

"Is Kelce the new Stoutland? new Andy Reid? Right it down," one fan said.

"Kelce takes over when he retires down the line?" another fan questioned.

"Wondering if Kelce takes over for stout when he hangs it up???" another fan asked.

Jeff Stoutland has been with the Eagles for 13 seasons now. At 63, he still has a lot left in the tank, but fans have already started thinking of Kelce as his successor.

Ad

Jason Kelce warned NFL teams about Eagles finding new ways to run QB sneak

The debate around the "tush push" was intense. With the Green Bay Packers pushing to get the play banned, more teams joined their cause, but the Eagles came out victorious in this situation.

On May 21, before NFL teams voted 22-10 to keep the play alive, Jason Kelce explained that the Eagles would still be highly successful running the QB sneak or any variant in short-yardage situations.

Ad

"If they vote to ban the Tush Push, the Eagles are still going to run the quarterback sneak at a very high percentage."

The Eagles retained one of their most dangerous weapons ahead of the 2025 season, which looks very promising.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.