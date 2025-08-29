  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “Go investigate”: Micah Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta drops blunt take on Packers LB's contract speculations

“Go investigate”: Micah Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta drops blunt take on Packers LB's contract speculations

By Henrique Bulio
Modified Aug 29, 2025 04:37 GMT
Baltimore Ravens v Dallas Cowboys - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Micah Parsons is now with the Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Micah Parsons signed the highest-ever deal for a non-quarterback on Thursday. The pass rusher was involved in a sensational trade between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Despite what many believed, he ended up being traded by Jerry Jones.

Ad

The four-year, $188 million represented a mega number for Parsons. The average of $47 million per year is a big jump from TJ Watt's $41 million. As such, former Packers executive Andrew Branch, who's now active on Twitter, wondered aloud about what value was truly guaranteed on the deal.

His tweet prompted a response from David Mulugheta, a famous NFL agent who was a key cog on the new deal for his client. He had a blunt response for Brandt, telling him to "Go investigate" the numbers on the deal and stating that nothing on the deal was fluff:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The $120 million mentioned by Brandt refers to the amount of guaranteed money at signing in the new contract with the Packers. The total value of $188 million can be reached with his base salary and other bonuses, but as always, it's likely to be renegotiated midway through the deal.

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said in 2024 they wanted to extend Micah Parsons and "build a championship team"

A year ago, the Cowboys faced an important dilemma. They had to extend the contracts of three key players: quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Parsons.

Ad

Despite the big money needed to sanction the deals, EVP Stephen Jones, son of owner and general manager Jerry Jones, appeared to be confident that a deal would be struck. He went to Doomsday's podcast hosted by Ed Werder and had this to say:

“It’s certainly something that's very doable and we plan on doing it. Because we want all three players here and we think we have the best chance to win a championship by having those three players on our roster."

Jones' tone changed on Thursday, however. He said in a press conference after the trade that he was happy with the franchise's direction, and wanted to stockpile assets, as the team wanted to "allocate the resources", whether it was draft picks or finances.

About the author
Henrique Bulio

Henrique Bulio

Twitter icon

Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.

Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.

If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.

Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.

Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Henrique Bulio
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications