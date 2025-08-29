“Go investigate”: Micah Parsons’ agent David Mulugheta drops blunt take on Packers LB's contract speculations

Micah Parsons signed the highest-ever deal for a non-quarterback on Thursday. The pass rusher was involved in a sensational trade between the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers. Despite what many believed, he ended up being traded by Jerry Jones.The four-year, $188 million represented a mega number for Parsons. The average of $47 million per year is a big jump from TJ Watt's $41 million. As such, former Packers executive Andrew Branch, who's now active on Twitter, wondered aloud about what value was truly guaranteed on the deal.His tweet prompted a response from David Mulugheta, a famous NFL agent who was a key cog on the new deal for his client. He had a blunt response for Brandt, telling him to &quot;Go investigate&quot; the numbers on the deal and stating that nothing on the deal was fluff:The $120 million mentioned by Brandt refers to the amount of guaranteed money at signing in the new contract with the Packers. The total value of $188 million can be reached with his base salary and other bonuses, but as always, it's likely to be renegotiated midway through the deal.Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said in 2024 they wanted to extend Micah Parsons and &quot;build a championship team&quot;A year ago, the Cowboys faced an important dilemma. They had to extend the contracts of three key players: quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Parsons.Despite the big money needed to sanction the deals, EVP Stephen Jones, son of owner and general manager Jerry Jones, appeared to be confident that a deal would be struck. He went to Doomsday's podcast hosted by Ed Werder and had this to say:“It’s certainly something that's very doable and we plan on doing it. Because we want all three players here and we think we have the best chance to win a championship by having those three players on our roster.&quot;Jones' tone changed on Thursday, however. He said in a press conference after the trade that he was happy with the franchise's direction, and wanted to stockpile assets, as the team wanted to &quot;allocate the resources&quot;, whether it was draft picks or finances.