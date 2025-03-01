"Go watch the tape": Giants' Jermaine Eluemunor takes issue against ESPN’s Mike Greenberg's ‘terrible’ comments

New York Giants offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor responded to ESPN's Mike Greenberg on Thursday, after the host called the Giants' offensive line "terrible" during a broadcast. Greenberg issued his remarks on an episode of ESPN's "Get Up" while debating quarterback Matthew Stafford's possible destinations in a trade situation:

"I'm all for people getting as much leverage as they possibly can," Greenberg said. "Matt Stafford can't seriously want to go to the Giants. I don't mean this as disrespectfully as that sounds, but... You're going to a wind tunnel behind a terrible offensive line on a team that was just awful last year."

Jermaine Eluemunor responded on X, tagging Greenberg's account:

"I'm not one to make excuses but before [OT Andrew Thomas] went down we were dogging some of the best DLs in the league, go watch the tape. We can sit down and watch the tape together my guy. Don’t care who it is back there in 25 but whoever it is will be greatly protected."

Giants' offensive line woes are connected to serious injuries to key players

NFL: New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Giants' offensive line was ranked among the worst five in the NFL in 2024. The line took a huge hit when 26-year-old Andrew Thomas sat out most of the year due to a Lisfranc injury.

ESPN commentator Damien Woody participated with Greenberg in debating the Giants in the segment. He labeled the franchise "a disaster," and mentioned their treatment of running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Daniel Jones as an example:

"They can't protect the quarterback," Woody stated. "And oh, by the way, the front office and coach are barely hanging on as it is."

As for Stafford, the debate was rendered irrelevant the next day. Friday saw him accept a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams, quashing rumors of a move to either the Giants or the Las Vegas Raiders.

New York's fanbase is desperate for a better season after a 3-14 2024 campaign that saw them finish fourth in the NFC East. With that in mind, it will be interesting to see who they turn to at quarterback in 2025.

