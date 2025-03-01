On Day 2 of the NFL Combine, the tight ends had an opportunity to showcase their skills and potentially climb up the draft board with a stellar display. Oregon star Terrance Ferguson made the best of his attempts.

The 22-year-old dominated every drill, especially the vertical jump, where he recorded a 39-inch leap, the highest among all tight ends. He was also the fastest man in the field, recording an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.64 seconds on his first attempt before improving on it with a time of 4.63.

The Ducks star's incredible display left fans astonished, and they gushed about his performance on social media:

"T Ferg going to be a beast" - Predicted @LFCWed66

That’s a fast tight end, another fan wrote.

"Highest vertical and the fastest 40! Good combine for T Ferg!" - Remarked Ducks fan @Webfut

"If we end up drafting a WR in the 1st round, then Terrance Ferguson would be my choice of TE." - Wrote Denver Broncos fan @0604Reynolds

"I've been high on Terrance Ferguson and he's looking very good." - Noted Dolphins fan @ThatFinsRealtor

Terrance Ferguson draft projection: TE expected to be a Day 2 pick

Terrance Ferguson spent four seasons with the Oregon Ducks and improved tremendously each year. In his senior year, he registered career highs in receptions and receiving yards, catching 43 passes for 591 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-6 star is on the lighter side for a tight end, weighing only 190 pounds. He's far from a finished product and will likely serve as a backup tight end. Most mock drafts project him to be the sixth or seventh tight end taken off the board in the 2025 NFL draft.

Despite his stellar performance at the Combine, the Ducks star is expected to be a Day 2 pick. However, his incredible display undoubtedly caught the eye of a few teams who had him much lower on their draft board but will now be forced to reevaluate and ponder whether they should spend a second-round pick on the tight end.

He did himself a favor with his exceptional outing and should reap the rewards during the draft.

