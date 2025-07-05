"Going to make his day miserable" - Travis Kelce warns Travis Hunter will be exploited if Jaguars rookie picks playing at CB role

Travis Hunter made a name for himself during his college career with his unique approach to the game. The former Colorado star is known as a dual threat, as he can play on both sides of the field.

Ad

Hunter can be a menace on offense as a wide receiver, and a valuable asset in the backfield as a cornerback. The rookie hopes to bring his two-way game to the NFL after being selected at No. 2 by the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce recently cautioned Hunter from playing as a cornerback.

The two-time Super Bowl winner raised concerns over Hunter's plans in the NFL. He said that opposing teams could target the rookie specifically and tire him out.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"They're going to try and make his day miserable," Kelce said on Wednesday (1:28:04), via the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast. "If he plays corner, they're going to run deep balls at him all day. They're going to run the wide receivers, just take off on him all day, just to try and get him tired. I'm like, why wouldn't you just attack him?"

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Travis Hunter's Jacksonville Jaguars teammate believes in the rookie's two-way play

Despite the critics, Travis Hunter received the greenlight from Jaguars coach Liam Coen to play as a two-way player. Hunter did some practice drills as a wide receiver and cornerback during the Jaguars' mandatory minicamp.

Hunter's teammate, Josh Hines-Allen, shared his thoughts on the 2024 Heisman winner's two-way play.

"I think, I mean, what plagues every NFL player or any professional athlete is injuries," Hines-Allen said on Monday, via the "Rich Eisen Show." "I think if he can allow himself to stay healthy, yes, and take care of that, get in a hyperbaric machine, I think, he has a great career ahead of him, both sides of the ball.

Ad

"Again, if he's the best DB, is he the best wide receiver? Who knows? But is he a great playmaker on both sides of the ball? Yes, he is. And at the end of the day, you know, when you're a team like us right now, who's in that stage of we have to get it right nbow. We need the best playmakers on the field at all times. And if he can give you that value, let's do it."

It'll be interesting to see if Hunter will find success as a wide receiver and cornerback, and how far the Jaguars will reach next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gurjyot Singh Dadial I love football and WWE! Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.