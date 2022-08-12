"Golly, this boy's thick" - Adrian Peterson makes peculiar admission about Steelers star Najee Harris

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris shocked the league last season with his outstanding performance in his rookie year. While his teammates and Steelers fans were impressed by his toughness on the field and work ethic, there was someone else who was also taken aback.

Former running back Adrian Peterson recently admitted what he thought when he saw Harris on the field last season. While talking to ESPN's Brooke Pryor, Peterson raved about the second-year running back. He complimented his stature and added that he caught himself just looking at him in amazement.

"I caught myself a couple of times looking at him. I'm like golly, this boy's thick...and those big quads."

PFF Fantasy Football @PFF_Fantasy Adrian Peterson is a Najee Harris fan 🤣 Adrian Peterson is a Najee Harris fan 🤣 https://t.co/oXRNXXklhw

For a three-time NFL rushing yards leader, who spent 14 seasons in the league, to show his admiration for a young running back and his athleticism would certainly mean a lot to Harris.

What are the expectations for RB Najee Harris in 2022?

Najee Harris in action

In his rookie season in 2021, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris brought the team's running game back to life. The 24-year-old had an impressive 307 carries for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns.

Pittsburgh's decision to use their first-round pick in 2021 on a running back paid off in dividends, especially with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in his final season. Allowing Roethlisberger to lean on the ground game a bit more.

When needed in the passing game, he was a reliable factor there as well with 74 receptions with 467 yards and three touchdowns.

Brooke Pryor @bepryor



“He's in great shape, because if you only go up a few pounds and you look like He-Man, but you're still moving like a Ferrari, that's great. That's part of the math."



: @susanansman



espn.com/nfl/story/_/id… Najee Harris came into camp weighing 245 — and that’s a good thing:“He's in great shape, because if you only go up a few pounds and you look like He-Man, but you're still moving like a Ferrari, that's great. That's part of the math." Najee Harris came into camp weighing 245 — and that’s a good thing: “He's in great shape, because if you only go up a few pounds and you look like He-Man, but you're still moving like a Ferrari, that's great. That's part of the math."📺: @susanansmanespn.com/nfl/story/_/id… https://t.co/dOkhJR7Iat

Now, as the Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2022 NFL season, the question remains as to what the workload for Najee Harris looks like? Will there still be over 300 carries or will they try and mix him in even more with the passing game as well?

So far in training camp, without a solid number two option on the depth chart, he has taken all of the first-team snaps. Harris looks to once again be the workhorse for the ground game for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

As of right now, it appears that Mitch Trubisky will be the starting quarterback for the Steelers in Week 1. That selection shouldn't affect Harris' production at all, perhaps even increase it as he is seen as a reliable option for the offense if nothing else is working in the game plan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat