"Gonna be done in 10 seconds"- Senior NFL reporter advises Tampa not to expect Tom Brady to last long

For the last decade, during every offseason, analysts have asked, "Is this it for Tom Brady?" With the quarterback unretired, the offseason topic has seen new life. During an appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast, NFL sportswriter and analyst Mike Silver brought the old topic back to life, telling the Buccaneers to continue to prepare for the future. Here's what he had to say:

"Just look at it organizationally. So, um, if you believe that the Bucs forced him out, which I don't, but if you do believe that. If you're like, 'Hey, man, Tom Brady was gonna walk away, and they chose him over Bruce Arians. Okay, let's compare that to Seattle."

Continuing on, Silver points out how thinking about retirement can undo someone quickly:

"And in Tampa, you have a quarterback who is the most accomplished ever, but he's 1,000 years old. He's 45. No one has ever done this at this level. It could all drop off tomorrow. Once you start talking about retirement, it's in your head physically. It could go wrong immediately."

He went on, bringing up Peyton Manning's rapid decline:

"You know, Peyton was a steep cliff, you know, let alone the injury. You know, a lot of things could, and so it wouldn't be a smart organizational choice. If you love Bruce Arians to say, I'll do anything for the 45-year-old quarterback, albeit the most accomplished of all time."

He took this opportunity to go on a tirade. He vilified the Seahawks for the way they handled their own quarterback instability and aging head coach:

"Now let's compare that to Seattle, where Jody Allen who we never hear from her because she's a zillionaire and apparently doesn't think the fans deserve to ever hear from the acting owner or you know, had heard of the estate or whatever you want to call her, which I think is gutless."

He continued to call Jody Allen out:

"But be that as it may, Jody Allen essentially said, 'Okay, I've got a 33- year-old quarterback who wants to play till he's 45 or 50, Russell Wilson, who doesn't think it's going great with my 70-year-old coach, albeit a very accomplished one. You know what? I'm choosing the 70-year-old coach over the 33 year old quarterback."

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the #Bucs , and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team. Bruce Arians really made a fascinating decision: Tom Brady comes back to the #Bucs, and he knows they’ll be good. Rather than have Todd Bowles take over a bad team or one in transition, he chooses now to pass it off. Arians made sure Bowles will coach a good team.

Silver went on, saying what he would ask her in an interview:

"So if Jody Allen would actually give it interview, I would ask her yo, like, is that really what you did you really, you know, respectfully because I love Pete, but you chose a quarterback with lots of time left, you can't really replicate."

After a long-winded detour, the reporter returned to talking about the Buccaneers and brought it all together:

"You chose to get rid of him and keep a coach who probably won't coach that much longer. Conversely, I don't think the Bucs actually did this. But if the Bucs did choose between Brady and Arians, they chose a quarterback whose maybe gonna be done in 10 seconds over an older coach."

Tom Brady: An assault on age

NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Before Tom Brady, 40 was a hard wall. Some players stuck around beyond that, but most were on their last legs in the NFL. The quarterback has turned this idea on its head, playing some of his best seasons in his 40s. In the last two years, the quarterback has thrown for, at least, 40 touchdowns in each season.

Including 2007, when the quarterback had Randy Moss, the quarterback has had the second and third-best seasons of his career in his age 43 and 44 seasons. Speaking of Peyton Manning, Brady has as many Super Bowls in his 40s as Manning won in his entire career. Before No. 12, most laughed at the idea of a quarterback playing deep into his 40s, let alone winning Super Bowls.

Now, after seeing Brady push the boundaries, most would agree that the idea of other greats playing for nearly as long is much more feasible than in the past.

Edited by Windy Goodloe