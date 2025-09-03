"Good, Giants haven’t been terrorized near enough yet": NFL fans react to Saquon Barkley announcing his Prime Video documentary

On Wednesday, Prime Video released a teaser for the feature-length documentary on Saquon Barkley, titled &quot;Saquon,&quot; which will release on Oct. 9. The Philadelphia Eagles running back had a historic 2024 season, leading his team to Super Bowl success.Soon after Prime Video released a trailer for Barkley's documentary, fans had some interesting reactions.&quot;Yes good, the Giants haven’t been terrorized near enough yet,&quot; one tweeted.Ball Don’t Lie @BallDontLieHQLINK@PrimeVideo Yes good, the Giants haven’t been terrorized near enough yet&quot;Sounds exciting! Can't wait to see what Saquon brings,&quot; another added.&quot;Sounds exciting! Can't wait to see what Saquon brings to the table,&quot; a third commented..Here are a few more reactions.&quot;This is going to be so freaking awesome,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Saquon keeps winning and he will never stop,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;Saving the date for October 9. Brace yourselves!&quot; a user tweeted.Barkley's documentary will highlight his journey to NFL stardom. The New York Giants drafted the RB with the No. 2 pick in 2018. He played six seasons with the Giants before signing with the Eagles in the 2024 offseason.Saquon's documentary, produced by the legendary Martin Scorsese, will showcase the RB's resilience through injury and contract disputes as an elite running back. It will also feature his unwavering character as a devoted father and husband.Moreover, Saquon's documentary will be released on the day the Eagles face the Giants, his former team.Saquon Barkley and Eagles will kick off 2025 NFL season vs. Dallas CowboysNFL: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: ImagnSaquon Barkley and the Eagles will begin their 2025 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, and it's tradition for the reigning champions to play in the first game of the following season.Barkley is expected to play another critical role for Philly, who will be aiming to defend its Super Bowl.