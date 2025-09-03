  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Good, Giants haven’t been terrorized near enough yet": NFL fans react to Saquon Barkley announcing his Prime Video documentary

"Good, Giants haven’t been terrorized near enough yet": NFL fans react to Saquon Barkley announcing his Prime Video documentary

By Arnold
Modified Sep 03, 2025 14:19 GMT
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react to Saquon Barkley announcing his Prime Video documentary - Source: Imagn

On Wednesday, Prime Video released a teaser for the feature-length documentary on Saquon Barkley, titled "Saquon," which will release on Oct. 9. The Philadelphia Eagles running back had a historic 2024 season, leading his team to Super Bowl success.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Soon after Prime Video released a trailer for Barkley's documentary, fans had some interesting reactions.

"Yes good, the Giants haven’t been terrorized near enough yet," one tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad
"Sounds exciting! Can't wait to see what Saquon brings," another added.
"Sounds exciting! Can't wait to see what Saquon brings to the table," a third commented.

.Here are a few more reactions.

"This is going to be so freaking awesome," one wrote.
"Saquon keeps winning and he will never stop," a fan commented.
"Saving the date for October 9. Brace yourselves!" a user tweeted.
Ad

Barkley's documentary will highlight his journey to NFL stardom. The New York Giants drafted the RB with the No. 2 pick in 2018. He played six seasons with the Giants before signing with the Eagles in the 2024 offseason.

Saquon's documentary, produced by the legendary Martin Scorsese, will showcase the RB's resilience through injury and contract disputes as an elite running back. It will also feature his unwavering character as a devoted father and husband.

Ad

Moreover, Saquon's documentary will be released on the day the Eagles face the Giants, his former team.

Saquon Barkley and Eagles will kick off 2025 NFL season vs. Dallas Cowboys

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles RB Saquon Barkley - Source: Imagn

Saquon Barkley and the Eagles will begin their 2025 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Ad

The Eagles won the Super Bowl last season, and it's tradition for the reigning champions to play in the first game of the following season.

Barkley is expected to play another critical role for Philly, who will be aiming to defend its Super Bowl.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications