"Good, hope he fires Aaron Rodgers": NFL fans have their say as Jets reportedly sign Broncos' Darren Mougey as GM

The New York Jets officially hired Darren Mougey as their new general manager on Friday (Jan. 24), signaling a potential turning point for the struggling franchise. NFL insider Josina Anderson first reported the appointment of 39-year-old former Broncos assistant GM, instantly triggering passionate fan responses.

This hiring marks a critical moment for the Jets, who endured a dismal 5-12 season that saw them miss the playoffs. The move follows the recent appointment of Aaron Glenn as head coach, suggesting a complete organizational reset.

Darren Mougey's professional journey reads like a modern success story. He rose from a lowly scouting intern in 2012 to assistant GM with the Denver Broncos in just three years. His rapid rise caught the attention of key NFL executives, including Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

The young executive played a pivotal role in Denver's first playoff berth in a decade. He beat out two candidates for the Jets top job: Cincinnati Bengals's Trey Brown and Washington Commanders's Lance Newmark.

The initial reactions reflected a combative, no-nonsense attitude toward the team's quarterback situation;

"Good, hope he fires Rodgers," said one fan.

"Good hire - Broncos had an impressive rookie class," added another.

"Jets getting a good one," raved one fan

The next set of responses displayed a more nuanced, slightly pessimistic perspective;

"No idea who is the best option, hard to evaluate," wrote one fan.

"Meh. Coming from an extremely overrated team but you know us, we love to settle and not shoot for the stars," scorned another.

Darren Mougey faces daunting Jets rebuild

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers after an NFL game. (Credits: IMAGN)

The new New York Jets GM inherits a franchise traumatized by two anticlimactic seasons with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He will partner with first-time head coach Aaron Glenn to resurrect one of the NFL's most struggling teams.

Darren Mougey will become the youngest Jets GM since Mike Tannenbaum in 2006. His challenge will be to reform years of organizational dysfunction and potentially make tough decisions about the team's quarterback situation.

His personality, often compared to Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, might bring a fresh perspective. Darren Mougey is known for his laid-back demeanor despite his imposing 6-foot-6 physical presence.

