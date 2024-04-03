‘Good Morning Football’ host Jamie Erdahl reveals traumatic medical situation during birth of her daughter Nora 

‘Good Morning Football’ host Jamie Erdahl gave birth to a baby girl, Nora James, on Mar. 30. However, as her Apr. 1 Instagram post detailed, it was an ordeal. The American University alum wrote:

“Thank you. We did it. That was hard. My family is complete. Time to rest. Despite the (umbilical) cord being prolapsed and around her neck - Nora was born healthy and beautiful on 3/30. We love you so much.”

The severe situation required her to undergo an emergency C-section after a nurse identified the problem. Now that she has given birth, Jamie Erdahl is grateful to the people who helped her survive the challenging situation.

“To myself who thought everything was fine until it wasn’t. To my husband who met my petrified tears with calm and strength despite his own terror. To my doctor who rode on the bed with me to the OR and her powerful voice that commanded a bad situation.”

“To my anesthesiologist who advocated one last time on my behalf to not be fully sedated. To my mom who never once let her fear ripple out onto our little girls at home that there could be a problem brewing.”

“To my sister who had a plane ticket booked before knowing the outcome of my emergency c-section. To sweet baby Nora James who cried one loud healthy cry right when she could to tell me she was ok.”

Jamie Erdahl channeled Rihanna’s Super Bowl 57 performance by wearing a red jumpsuit during her pregnancy announcement in GMFB’s Halloween episode in October 2023. Five months later, she announced her maternity leave

She joined the NFL Network’s morning program on July 25, 2022, replacing Kay Adams. Erdahl will return to GMFB as the program transfers studios from New York to Los Angeles.

Who is Jamie Erdahl’s husband? How many kids do they have?

Erdahl married Sam Buckman in 2017, three years after they started dating. Buckman played football for the University of Michigan Wolverines from 2006 to 2010 before transferring to the University of Minnesota to pursue his Master of Education degree.

According to his LinkedIn bio, he worked as an NFL agent and advisor from August 2010 to August 2013. He then transferred to the medical technology company Stryker, where he’s currently the director of marketing.

He and Jamie Erdahl have three kids. She gave birth to Brooke Marie Buckman in 2019 and Avery Buckman in 2021.