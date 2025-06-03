  • home icon
  "Good riddance," "Niners got fleeced": NFL fans react to Eagles trading Bryce Huff to 49ers for mid-round pick in 2026 draft

“Good riddance,” “Niners got fleeced”: NFL fans react to Eagles trading Bryce Huff to 49ers for mid-round pick in 2026 draft

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Jun 03, 2025 03:07 GMT
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Source: Imagn

Defensive end Bryce Huff began his NFL career with the Jets in 2020. Last season, he joined the Philadelphia Eagles on a three-year, $51 million deal. However, just one season later, Huff is being traded away by the Super Bowl LIX champions.

According to NFL insider Adam Schefter, the San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a trade with the Eagles for Bryce Huff. They finalized the trade on Monday and will give up a 2026 mid-rounder for the defensive end.

It was later reported that the 49ers are giving the Eagles a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick. After the reports of Huff's physical, it may be upgraded to a fourth-round pick based on the results of the benchmarking test.

"Eagles now have agreed to trade DE Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 mid-round draft pick, pending a physical," Adam Schefter reported in a tweet on X.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Fans shared their reactions to Huff joining Kyle Shanahan's team.

"Good riddance," one fan commented.
"NINERS GOT FLEECED," another fan wrote.
"Eagles got rid of a huge contract, created more cap room and got a mid round pick back. The Eagles GM is the best!" this fan stated.
"Sounds like he won't be missed," another fan said.
"Kind of like this for the 49ers. If he pans out great move. If not, they're not out much," this fan wrote.
"Niners building a D. Let's see how that goes," one fan commented.

During the 2024 season, Bryce Huff saw time in 12 regular-season games for the Eagles. Despite dealing with injuries, he put up 13 total tackles and 2.5 sacks with four quarterback hits to his name.

Bryce Huff has experience playing under 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh

One advantage of Bryce Huff joining the 49ers is that he will be reunited with the team's defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh. This is his second stint with the franchise, having served as the offensive consultant for the Packers last season.

Huff played with Robert Saleh while he was with the New York Jets. Thus, this familiarity will give him a confidence boost in getting accustomed to a new place and a new defensive scheme.

Kyle Shanahan and his team are hoping that Huff provides them the depth they need on the defensive line. Even if he performs underwhelmingly, it will just end with the loss of a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
