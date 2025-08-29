“Good riddance”: Skip Bayless blasts Cowboys dumping "overhyped "Micah Parsons in brutal monologue

After weeks of back-and-forth with the Cowboys, Micah Parsons has a new home with the Green Bay Packers. Dallas traded Parsons on Thursday for Kenny Clark and 2026 and 2027 first-round picks. However, NFL analyst Skip Bayless wasn't happy with the move and posted a brutal monologue on social media about it.The veteran insider started by wishing Green Bay good luck and saying that it overpaid for Parsons. Bayless added that the star linebacker will not justify the amount or happily live in the city.&quot;Just heard the news about Micah Parsons gone to Green Bay,&quot; Bayless said on Thursday. &quot;In my gut reaction, as you might guess, is good riddance and good luck, Green Bay, because you just overpaid for the overhyped Micah Parsons, who will never be able to live up to that money, especially in Green Bay, where I don't think he'll ever be happy living.&quot;I have said this for months on end. He wrecked games in his rookie year, but the league figured him out. The league caught up. He's just not consistently impactful.&quot;Bayless added that the Packers bought into the hype.&quot;Packers, did you not watch the tape?&quot; Bayless said. &quot;You just bought into the hype. Congratulations. You saw it firsthand because you saw him ghost his own team. You saw him no show on the Dallas Cowboys who had like seven Pro Bowl players to your none.&quot;Skip Bayless compares Micah Parsons to an NFL legendSkip Bayless also compared Micah Parsons to Lawrence Taylor, who is widely considered the greatest defensive player in NFL history. He highlighted that many initially thought Parsons would be the next GOAT, but then figured out that he couldn't run or play.&quot;I thought maybe we're on the verge of seeing another Lawrence Taylor,&quot; Bayless said on Thursday. &quot;And then the league figured out he can't play the run. He's too light in the britches, and he's just a pure speed rusher with no power. He can out quick you. He can outrun you. But if you, if you put a massive tackle on him and get up into him, if you chip block him.&quot;Bayless cited that Parsons wears down quickly and isn't physical enough to live up to the hype.&quot;He wears down quickly and down the stretches of the last three years, not last year, because he got hurt in the middle of the year, but down the stretches, he just fades because he wears out, because he's just not physical enough to live up to the most money (paid) to any non-quarterback,&quot; Bayless said.It'll be interesting to see what the future holds for Parsons in Green Bay and if Bayless' monologue has some weight to it moving forward.