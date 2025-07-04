"Google all you want": Rich Eisen reveals best T.J. Watt landing spot if Steelers trade 7x Pro Bowl TE

Linebacker T.J. Watt has been a key part of the Pittsburgh Steelers' defense, gettng drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft. The seven-time Pro Bowler was named the Defensive Player of the Year during the 2021 season. In September 2021, Watt signed a four-year extension worth over $112 million.

As Watt enters the final year of his contract, he's been seeking an extension with the Steelers. However, the two parties haven't yet arrived at a common ground this offseason, raising questions about his future in Steel City.

Amid the looming uncertainty, Rich Eisen shared his thoughts on the T.J. Watt situation on Thursday, explaining how the mainstream media is reporting about potential landing spots for the linebacker following his unsuccessful contract negotiations. He also mentioned which team would be the ideal landing spot for Watt.

"If you just Google T.J. Watt's name right now, everything is basically he's gone," Eisen said (0:05). "What are the best landing spots? ... Name me a team in the National Football League, including the Pittsburgh Steelers, those are the best landing spots for T.J. Watt, which is why he's going nowhere.

"I would be stunned if they say we're trading you after all of this," Eisen added (7:40). "We can't figure it out. We can't find a number. We cannot in any way, shape or form, sign you up to this contract that you're looking for because down the road we're going to regret it."

"Google all you want. Look at all those articles about best landing sports for T.J. Watt. It's anywhere they play football in the NFL. That's number one. And number two, it's not going to happen."

NFL insider makes interesting claim about T.J. Watt's contract situation

The Steelers have made many big moves this offseason. They revamped the offense after acquiring Aaron Rodgers, TE Jonnu Smith and WR DK Metcalf. They also brought in cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay, so fans expect the team to retain its best defensive player.

On Wednesday, NFL insider Ari Meirov made an interesting claim about Watt's contract negotiations with the Steelers. According to him, the linebacker will only agree a deal that pays him a minimum of $40 million annually.

"There's no way the Steelers are going to trade T.J. Watt, especially considering everything they've done this offseason with this all-in mentality," Meirov said (11:50).

"He's not going to sign a contrat that doesn't start with a four. It's going to be $40 million per year. I guess it's a friendly competition with Myles Garrett."

With a loaded roster for the 2025 season, it's clear that Mike Tomlin hopes to make a Super Bowl appearance with the Steelers. So, it would make no sense to trade the seven-time Pro Bowler and diminish their chances of winning the Lombardi Trophy

