“Got his a** whooped so bad in Super Bowl they shipped him” - NFL fans react to Chiefs trading Joe Thuney to Bears

After spending the last four seasons as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs, guard Joe Thuney is headed to the Chicago Bears.

Ad

In somewhat of a surprising move on Wednesday morning, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Chiefs would be trading Thuney to the Bears for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The move was a surprise, but it showed Chicago's aggressiveness to bolster their offensive line for quarterback Caleb Williams.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans were shocked and had mixed reactions upon learning about the trade. Some fans pointed out Thuney performing poorly in the Super Bowl to the Eagles and think he's on the decline.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Some fans think it's a good move for the Bears to acquire Thuney.

"Thuney got his a** whooped so bad in that Super Bowl they shipped him out of town 🤣," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Thuney was obliterated in the Super Bowl," a fan said.

"Caleb Williams is about to cook next year this a a huge deal for the Bears W Poles move," a fan said.

"Big win for the Bears with Thuney! Smart strategy by the Chiefs to focus on youth and cap space. Exciting times ahead for both teams," a fan replied.

Ad

More fans pointed out that the Bears just acquired an older, aging guard. Thuney is a four-time Super Bowl champion, four-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler. Just last season, he was named a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro.

Still, some fans aren't feeling the best about the trade.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Yeah trade for huge contracts and old players. Poole is awful," a fan replied.

"Dude couldn’t block Josh sweat or Hunt at all," a fan replied.

"KC gets a bit younger by getting rid of a good guard shortly after their OLine got embarrassed in the Super Bowl. Smart move," one fan said.

Ad

Chicago Bears have beefed up their offensive line by making two trades in two days

Jonah Jackson during Los Angeles Rams v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

The Chicago Bears have been aggressive this offseason already. Acquiring Thuney was the second trade they made this offseason and in as many days.

Ad

Yesterday, they sent a 2025 sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for guard Jonah Jackson, who was on the trade block. Both Thuney and Jackson are expected to start for the Bears this season.

Just last offseason, the Rams awarded Jackson a three-year, $51 million contract after signing with them in free agency.

The Rams, looking to get younger and create cap space, made the not-so-common move to trade one of their "big ticket" free agents after just one season.

Ad

With Thuney and Jackson expected to serve as the team's guards this season, the Bears are optimistic that they will have a better offensive line for the 2025 season.

What other moves do you think the Bears will make in the offseason?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.