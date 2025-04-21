“Got the best footwork” - Ex-NFL QB praises “crazy prospect” Tyler Shough ahead of 2025 Draft

Tyler Shough has been getting plenty of praise heading into the 2025 NFL draft. The Louisville star has some key attributes that have impressed former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel.

Ad

On Monday's episode of FS1's "The Facility," Daniel said that Shough is the fourth-best QB prospect this year, but also suggested that he could be taken as the second quarterback off the board.

“This is a crazy prospect," Daniel said (1:35). "Seven years of college experience. He was a backup for Justin Herbert, this guy right here. He's older than Trevor Lawrence, who is entering his fifth year in the NFL. So you're like, Chase, what about this? We don't care about age. The point of the age is, get to your second contract. He can do that.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Big, tall dude. He stands in the pocket like your typical pro passer. He does make some plays that make you scratch your head, but when you look at the physical ability of his arm… The one thing injury concerns he's been hurt, like three season-ending injuries. So for me, I think that teams really like him. He's got the best footwork in all the draft.”

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shough began his college career at Oregon in 2018. He spent three years with the Ducks before transferring to Texas Tech in 2021.

Shough played three years with the Red Raiders before transferring to Louisville in 2024 for his final collegiate season.

Tyler Shough had a stellar final year at Louisville

Louisville QB Tyler Shough - Source: Getty

Tyler Shough had an excellent final year at Louisville, which was the best of his career. The QB posted 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2024. He also rushed for one touchdown on 42 carries and led the Cardinals to a 9-4 record.

Ad

According to reports, Shough is projected as a Day 2 pick in this year's draft. There are a few teams that want a QB who have been closely linked with the signal-caller.

It will be interesting to see where Shough lands in the NFL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles