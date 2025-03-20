“Got some big things coming our way” - 49ers GM John Lynch gets candid on team’s future after departure of star players

On Wednesday, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch discussed the 2025 offseason and free agency period with Matt Barrows of The Athletic.

Lynch made clear that the departures of some key veteran players has been difficult. However, he also highlighted how the moves were done with an eye on the future and to ensure the success of the iconic franchise down the line.

"The bottom line is you’re always looking at years out. And we forecast it, and we’ve got some big things coming our way. And you have to clear the requisite room to be able to do that. And you don’t want to get to a point where you have to do things to keep your roster afloat. You want to have that flexibility."

This offseason, the 49ers have lost various talented players on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball either by trade, free agency or release.

Who has departed the San Francisco 49ers this offseason?

The 49ers traded star wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. to the Washington Commanders and running back Jordan Mason to the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

In addition, the most notable releases by the team this offseason were LB Leonard Floyd, who signed with the Atlanta Falcons, and DE Javon Hargrave, who signed with the Vikings.

Furthermore, the 49ers lost numerous players to free agency after either deciding against or being unable to come to terms on a new contract.

The biggest names who left during the free agency period were (S) Talanoa Hufanga, who signed with the Denver Broncos, (LB Dre Greenlaw), who also signed with the Broncos, (CB) Charvarius Ward, who signed with the Indianapolis Colts, and (OL) Aaron Banks, who signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Though the departures are all notable, Lynch has a belief that the team can rebuild and retool via the NFL Draft later this April. There are star offensive linemen and defensive players available in this draft class, something the 49ers are now in desperate need of.

However, the 49ers' roster still has superstar and elite-level talent in Fred Warner, Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey and George Kittle, among others.

As is clear, though San Francisco fans may be concerned with the state of their team, Lynch believes the team is on the right path back to success.

