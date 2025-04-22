“Got to get Dak some help” - Ex-NFL QB puts pressure on Jerry Jones’ Cowboys ahead of 2025 draft

With the draft starting on Thursday, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel wants the Dallas Cowboys to focus on getting more playmakers to help Dak Prescott. On "The Facility" show, Daniel pointed out how the Cowboys have done well in the past by picking skill players early in the draft.

"If you look at the history, the last 15 years of the Dallas Cowboys first-round picks that are skilled players, CeeDee Lamb in 2020, All-Pro," Daniel said on Tuesday. 'Ezekiel Elliott, 2016, All-Pro. Dez Bryant, 2010, All-Pro. You've had really good success drafting skill players in the first round."

Daniel believes that with the offensive and defensive lines in good shape, Dallas should aim to add more talent at running back and wide receiver to give Prescott the support he needs.

"You got to get Dak some help," Daniel said. "I agree that offensive line is great. Defensive line is great. You have to be able to score points, and you got to have another running back, you got to have a wide receiver."

Daniels' top picks are a running back like Ashton Jeanty, or wide receivers like Matthew Golden, Luther Burden and Tetairoa McMillan. He especially likes Matthew Golden, calling him "extremely fast."

He added that CeeDee Lamb is already a strong route runner, and having Golden on the other side could open up many scoring opportunities for Prescott.

Jerry Jones' team Dallas Cowboys' 2025 draft picks

Dallas has several picks in the 2025 NFL draft. It has the No. 12 pick in the first round, the No. 12 pick in the second round (44th overall) and the No. 12 pick in the third round (76th overall).

In the fifth round, the Cowboys have two picks: No. 12 (149th overall) and No. 38 (174th overall), which is a compensatory pick. They also have two picks in the sixth round: No. 28 (204th overall), which they got through trades with the Lions, Browns and Bills, and No. 35 (211th overall), which is another compensatory pick.

In the seventh round, Dallas has three picks: No. 1 (217th overall) from the Titans through the Patriots, No. 23 (239th overall) from the Packers through the Titans, and No. 31 (247th overall) from the Chiefs through the Panthers.

