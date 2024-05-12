"Got a lot of people to prove wrong": Jerry Rice's son Brenden Rice reveals Super Bowl MVP's reaction to Round 7 NFL Draft pick

Jerry Rice is unanimously considered as one of the greatest receivers in NFL history. With his son Brenden Rice participating in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver, expected his son to be a top draft pick. However, that did not turn out to be the case, making him furious and energized, reveals his son.

Jerry Rice himself was drafted in the first round of the 1985 NFL Draft by the Niners. The 1989 Super Bowl MVP cemented his legacy in the football world, with over 20 years of pro football under his belt. However, his son Brenden missed out on the first step.

Many experts predicted Brenden Rice to be drafted by the fourth or the fifth round. However, the USC graduate’s stock tumbled, eventually getting drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers in the seventh round. Brenden revealed his dad’s immediate reaction following the upset on draft night. Brenden told the reporters after Day 1 of the Chargers rookie minicamp.

“My dad was hot. Yeah. My dad was hot. First words he said was 'Time to go to work.' And he said, 'I will be with you every step of the way,” said Brenden Rice.

Brenden also revealed that this draft shock has added fuel to the fire for his dad, to take Brenden to the next level. He said:

"(Dad) said, 'I'm going to be involved within all of your workouts from now on. And we got a lot of people to prove wrong, a lot of teams to go ahead and just-.' Man, it's going to be one hell of a story, that's all I'm going to say."

The 13-time Pro Bowler Jerry Rice as a wide receiver coach is a dream for many. And Brenden could achieve all the greatness with his dad in his corner.

A heritage away from Jerry Rice

It will always be difficult for Brenden Rice to make a name for himself and not be associated with his father, Jerry Rice, considered the GOAT of WRs. But the 22-year-old is ready to work hard for that endeavor. He said:

“I'm in the best position possible to go ahead and make my mark on and make my own legacy.”

Brenden is confident that he will strike a positive partnership with his new QB, Justin Herbert, at the Chargers.

