"Got their teeth kicked in" - Antonio Brown mocks Travis Kelce as Chiefs TE gets engaged to Taylor Swift after dating for 2 years

Antonio Brown didn’t let Travis Kelce’s engagement announcement slide without a jab.

Ad

He mocked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on X, suggesting Kelce delayed popping the question to Taylor Swift because of the team’s Super Bowl loss last February.

“Travis was 100% gonna propose after the last Super Bowl but they got their teeth kicked in lmao,” Brown posted Wednesday on X.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AB @AB84 Travis was 100% gonna propose after the last Super Bowl but they got their teeth kicked in lmao

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Brown’s comment referred to Kansas City’s loss in Super Bowl LIX, a 40–22 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans. The Chiefs’ offense sputtered with Travis Kelce limited to just four catches as Philadelphia’s defense controlled the game from the start.

Swift, who had become a fixture at Chiefs games throughout the season, was shown on the stadium video board during the second quarter and received boos from the crowd.

Ad

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship is in the spotlight after the Proposal

2025 Stanley Cup Final - Game Four - Source: Getty

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift revealed their engagement on Tuesday with a joint Instagram post that showed Kelce on one knee in a garden setting.

Ad

Their caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” quickly spread across social platforms.

The ring, a vintage-style piece designed by New York jeweler Kindred Lubeck, featured an old mine-cut diamond that drew instant attention from fans and fashion experts alike.

The post quickly became one of Swift’s most-liked ever, topping 18 million reactions within a day. Google even joined the celebration, adding digital confetti to searches of Swift’s name after the announcement.

Ad

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, called the couple “two of the most genuine people” in her own message.

Kelce and Swift have been together since summer 2023, when Kelce joked on his “New Heights” podcast about unsuccessfully trying to pass Swift his number on a friendship bracelet at one of her Kansas City concerts. Swift later reached out and by that fall, she was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium watching him play.

Their relationship has since played out on some of the biggest stages in sports and music. Swift attended multiple Chiefs games during their championship run while Kelce appeared at several Eras Tour stops around the world. The pair most recently shared a microphone on Kelce’s podcast earlier this month, where they teased her upcoming album.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.