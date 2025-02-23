“Gotta be aggressive” - James Cook opens up on Bills’ failure to overcome Chiefs in playoffs

Buffalo Bills star running back James Cook shared his thoughts on the team's shortcomings against the Kansas City Chiefs. Buffalo lost to the 2023 Super Bowl champions for the fourth consecutive time in the 2024 AFC championship game, 32-29, with the Bills failing to complete a pass in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Cook appeared on Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson's "NightCap" podcast on Thursday to discuss multiple topics. Sharpe asked the running back what the Bills must do to finally overcome Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

"We just gotta be aggressive." Cook said. ... "When you come into games like that and your back is against the wall, you just gotta win. ... You know you're playing #15 (Mahomes), you know it's gonna (be tough)."

Then, Sharpe asked Cook if the team had a slow start and went aggressive when they saw what the Chiefs were up to.

"Of course. Let's go, off the rip," Cook said. (25:52)

The Bills were ahead of the Chiefs on the scoreboard only twice and for brief periods (10-3 at 10:25 in the second quarter with a James Cook touchdown and 22-21 at 2:56 in the first quarter after Cook scored again).

Other than that, the Chiefs were always in control of the score. They scored the first touchdown, entered halftime up 21-26 and won every quarter but the third (6-0 in favor of the Bills). It seems like aggressiveness is something the Bills struggle with against the Chiefs.

In the 2023 divisional round matchup, the AFC East team started the game on a strong note, entering halftime up 17-13 at Highmark Stadium. After the Chiefs became the ones pushing, Buffalo found itself in trouble. The Chiefs won the game 27-24, crushing the Bills' hopes to beat Patrick Mahomes finally.

James Cook says he doesn't want to be a distraction during contract negotiations

While he's still under contract through the 2025 season, James Cook has already named the number he's looking for in an extension: $15 million per year. During his conversation with Sharpe and Johnson, Cook clarified that he doesn't want to be a distraction during negotiations.

"I don't want to feel like a cancer at all. I don't like all that attention," Cook said. That's not me, honestly. I'm just standing on business ... what I deserve. I just want what I deserve. What I asked for."

Cook posted 207 carries for 1,009 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2024. He's the heart of the Bills' running game and wants to be paid as such.

