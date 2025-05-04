“Gotta prove yourself” - Rob Gronkowski claims Abdul Carter asking for Lawrence Taylor’s jersey number is “crazy”

Ex-New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski bashed Giants rookie Abdul Carter for requesting to don Lawrence Taylor's retired No. 56 jersey. Gronkowski, who won four Super Bowls in his 11-year NFL career, offered his opinion on his "Dudes on Dudes" podcast with former teammate Julian Edelman.

Carter was taken third overall by the Giants in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Was he serious asking for LT's number? Yeah, you were a high draft pick, but LT is an absolute legend," Gronkowski said on Saturday. "The best to do it. One of the best defenders of all time. And let me tell you, brother, you gotta prove yourself. Just that's crazy. Just asking for LT's number. I'm glad that LT shut him down like that," said Gronkowski.

Taylor, considered by most to be the greatest defensive player in NFL history, spent his entire career with the Giants (1981-1993). The No. 56 jersey was retired in honor of his Hall of Fame career, which includes 10 Pro Bowl appearances, two Super Bowls and the 1986 NFL MVP award.

Abdul Carter doesn't stop at rejection

NFL: New York Giants-Press Conference - Source: Imagn

During the podcast, Julian Edelman asked Rob Gronkowski to impersonate how former Patriots coach Bill Belichick would have responded to such a request. Belichick served as defensive coordinator for the Giants during Taylor's prime years.

Gronkowski launched into an impression of his former coach's hypothetical response.

"'Nope, no buddy. There's one LT and you're not LT," Gronkowski said. "You're not even close to being LT. So, how about you just get the f--- out of my office and get in your playbook because you haven't done s--- yet. And now, you get No. 62 for just being an a—hole.'"

Abdul Carter's jersey number ordeal didn't stop with Taylor's denial. Having been rejected from wearing No. 56, the first-round pick turned to asking about No. 11, which he sported at Penn State.

That number holds extra meaning at the university, having been worn by great linebackers LaVar Arrington, NaVorro Bowman and Micah Parsons.

That said, No. 11 is also retired by the Giants in memory of all-time quarterback Phil Simms. Despite reports that Simms personally approved Carter's request, Simms' family reportedly overruled him. The situation prompted Carter to joke on social media:

"Damn at this point imma be out there with just my last name on my jersey, no number." He added laughing emojis before concluding, "Jkjk, It's all Love. Just wanna play Football!"

The Giants had previously allowed exceptions to retired numbers. Last season, they un-retired Ray Flaherty's No. 1 for wide receiver Malik Nabers. He set a franchise record with 109 receptions as a rookie. That decision came with permission from Flaherty's family.

