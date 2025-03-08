"Gotta run that 40 back one more time" - Jimmy Horn Jr. claims he's got "a lot left in the tank" despite stunning 4.46 performance at NFL Combine

There are a lot of intriguing players in the 2025 NFL draft class that are going to be taken later in the draft and one person who is making a name for himself is Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr.

Ad

He had a good showing during the NFL Combine earlier this month, where he ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash.

While appearing on "The Rich Eisen Show", the wide receiver discussed how he is ready to improve on that time during his Colorado pro day.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The Combine experience was a pretty good experience for me," the WR said. "You know, I wasn't satisfied with everything I did, but, you know, I gave them all, you know, I gotta run that 40 back one more time, because I know it's still a lot left in the tank, you know, faster than what I put on the board.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"So I'm working hard for this 40 to get dropped down, and I'm gonna just improve my time up better. But overall, everything else I did pretty good, but I ain't never satisfied, you know. So, it's still more left on the table.”

Ad

Horn Jr. finished his senior season with the Buffaloes, recording 37 catches for 441 yards (11.9 yards per reception) with one touchdown reception. It will be interesting to see how his game translates to the NFL.

Jimmy Horn Jr. draft stock

Even with a good overall performance in the 2025 NFL Combine, teams are going to have a difficult time viewing Jimmy Horn Jr. as a special teams player who may get a handful of opportunities on the offensive side. He is a small wide receiver, listed at 5-foot-8, 174 pounds, and did not have a lot of dropped passes throughout his collegiate career.

Ad

Teams are going to need to believe that his speed and durability on the field are more important than size issues. His draft stock did rise a bit from the NFL Combine but still expect Horn Jr. to be a late Day 2 pick as a best-case scenario right now.

Things may change between now and the 2025 NFL draft though so it is not written in stone.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Javon Hargrave landing spots: 3 teams that should sign 2x Pro Bowler after 49ers release