Iconic pop star Taylor Swift was in attendance when the Kansas City Chiefs faced off against the Chicago Bears in a 41-10 game. The stadium was bustling with cheers and jeers as both teams tried to show their football prowess, but the game was only going to end one way.

The "August" singer especially attracted attention because it was upon Travis Kelce's request that she came to the game. Chiefs fans were elated to see the songwriter jump in joy whenever the team scored. One of her biggest fans, Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt, was also excited to see her.

Gracie uploaded a series of stunning pictures on her Instagram account where she showed off her game-day outfit and also gave a tribute to Swift on the last slide. She also was happy about the Chiefs' impressive win against Chicago.

The caption of the post was:

"In our Red Era❤️‍🔥"

The caption is a reference to Taylor Swift's fourth studio album, "Red," which was released in October.

Gracie Hunt is a huge fan of the "Gold Rush" singer and attended her Era's Tour when it took place at Arrowhead Stadium.

What did Patrick Mahomes say about playing in front of Taylor Swift?

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs admitted to feeling pressure when Taylor Swift attended their game. They felt a responsibility to perform well in front of her, and Mahomes acknowledged that he knew he had to get a touchdown pass to Kelce.

He said the following after the game:

"I heard that she was in the house. I felt a little bit of pressure, I knew I had to get it to Trav [Travis Kelce]. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all of the Swifties wanted him to."

Despite the pressure, both players played exceptionally well, with Mahomes throwing three touchdowns. This performance was one of Mahomes' best this season, and Kelce had an impressive game as well.