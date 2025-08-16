  • home icon
  Gracie Hunt shines in bold all-black leather outfit in Chiefs' preseason loss vs. Seahawks

Gracie Hunt shines in bold all-black leather outfit in Chiefs’ preseason loss vs. Seahawks

By Prasen
Modified Aug 16, 2025 12:56 GMT
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Arizona Cardinals - Source: Imagn
Gracie Hunt shines in red and black leather outfit at Chiefs’ preseason loss vs. Seahawks - Source: Imagn

Gracie Hunt, the daughter of Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, attended the preseason game between the Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks on Friday night in a bold black outfit. The game took place at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, where Gracie came with her parents, Clark and Tavia Hunt, and her sister Ava Hunt.

On Saturday, Gracie shared an Instagram carousel post, giving 615,000 followers a closer look at her game-day style.

“It’s Tricky to Walk This Way when you’re Sleepless in Seattle 😉❤️‍🔥 Who else loves some preseason Chiefs football under the Friday night lights?! 🙋🏼‍♀️” the 26-year-old wrote in the caption.

Chiefs heiress wore a black leather jacket layered over a graphic Chiefs tee, paired with sleek black leather pants that gave her outfit a polished look. Gracie accessorized the outfit with a bright red quilted designer handbag, open-toe black heels.

In one of the pictures, Gracie posed with her sister Ava, who wore a red top layered with a white blazer, white pants, white boots and a cowboy hat.

Also read: "Life wouldn't be the same": Clark Hunr's daughter Gracie Hunt pens heartfelt birthday message for mom Tavia.

Gracie Hunt shares heartfelt moments from Chiefs’ first preseason game vs. Cardinals

Miss Kansas 2021 often shares glimpses of her lifestyle on social media, whether travel or fitness. Gracie gave a sneak peek into the Chiefs’ first preseason game of the 2025 NFL season against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

The Hunt family flew to Arizona to support their team on Sunday. Gracie posted a photo dump and shared some unseen pictures from game day, along with a heartfelt message in the caption:

“CHIEFS FOOTBALL IS BACK! ❤️💛 Grateful for a new season, the chance to chase dreams, and the beautiful game that brings us all together. Matthew 25:21 🫶🏼 What game are you most excited about this season? 🏈”
The winner of Miss Texas Teen International 2018 was dressed in a form-fitting red crop top paired with a matching red knitted mini-skirt and nude wedge sandals.

Gracie Hunt is a regular at Chiefs games and always steals the spotlight with her glamorous game day style.

Also read: Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt takes a playful dig at Sydney Sweeney while showing off $288 "not American Eagle" denims

Prasen

Prasen

Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.

For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.

A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.

Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports.

Edited by Krutik Jain
