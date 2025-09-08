"Grade A idiot," "What a clown" - Ravens fans want John Harbaugh fired after blowing double digit lead vs. Bills

Fans reacted as the season opener between the Ravens and the Bills witnessed a cinematic ending on Sunday night. John Harbaugh's team almost had the victory in the bag after a 15-point lead (40-25) at the start of the fourth quarter, but the tables quickly turned in favor of the Buffalo Bills.
Quarterback Josh Allen found Keon Coleman with a 10-yard passing touchdown to reduce the deficit to 40-32. He then scored a rushing touchdown to give the Bills a realistic fighting chance. Before the final whistle, Matt Prater's 32-yard field goal sealed a 41-40 victory for the Bills as the Ravens faced a shock defeat.
Fans took to social media to demand the firing of John Harbaugh after blowing a huge lead in the season-opening loss. They also questioned his playcalling in the fourth quarter, which resulted in the defeat.
Lamar Jackson tried his best against the Bills at Highmark Stadium. The quarterback completed 14 of 19 passes attempted for 209 yards and two passing touchdowns, but it proved inadequate.
Meanwhile, Josh Allen proved why he was named the NFL MVP last season. He completed 33 of 46 passes attempted for 394 yards and three touchdowns to help his team to a thrilling comeback victory.
John Harbaugh opens up about the Ravens' disappointing loss to the Bills
In the post-game press conference, John Harbaugh opened up about losing the season opener despite a double-digit lead against the Buffalo Bills.
He said that they will have to regroup and work on their mistakes to make a strong comeback in Week 2.
"Very disappointing. We're just going to have to regroup and get ready to play a long season," Harbaugh said (3:55). "We got 16 games in front of us and good football team, tough environment. Obviously, we did many good things, but we didn't play well at the end.
"Two big situations. A fourth down play. I mean that's kind of play that you don't really expect to happen. I mean it was a pretty lucky play. But they made it, and between the scrambles, I think Josh Allen played a great game obviously, especially in the end. ... So that's it. We're disappointed. But we'll be fine."
The Ravens next face the Cleveland Browns at home on Sept. 14. Can John Harbaugh's team secure their first win of the season in Week 2?
