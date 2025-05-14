There’s a new boss in town as Ben Johnson has taken over in Chicago. And as I reported during the Combine the Bears off season plans focused on quarterback Caleb Williams, the first pick of the 2024 draft. The intention was to protect Williams and surround him with talented skills players. The former was accomplished during free agency while the draft concentrated on the latter.

The belief was the Bears wanted Ashton Jeanty and were willing to trade up and acquire him. Yet once he fell past the fifth pick that was impossible as the Raiders jumped on the running back. Instead they chose Colston Loveland who justifiably became the first tight end drafted. While some in the league told me they were surprised by the pick given the contract Chicago handed Cole Kmet last year, the choice makes a lot of sense.

First, the team can opt out of Kmet’s contract after this season. Then there’s the fact Loveland was the best pass catching tight end at the top of this draft and a better blocker than given credit for. As I mentioned several times since the Combine, he was more the Brock Bowers type than Tyler Warren, the favorite tight end of just about everyone outside the scouting community.

Receiver Luther Burden was drafted with the 39th pick, the last selection that was part of the Carolina Panthers/Bryce Young trade from 2022. Entering the season Burden was graded as the best prospect in the nation- not just the best receiver but the best player. He possesses next level size and speed but must expand his route tree and finish his game. Regardless, getting Burden at the top of round two was excellent value.

It was a bit of a surprise when Chicago took Ozzy Trapilo towards the end of round two. I reported just before the draft’s second day began that Trapilo would be a surprise pick on Friday, though he was expected to be a third round choice. Trapilo is a large and somewhat athletic offensive tackle with potential on both the left and right side of the line.

Shemar Turner was great value as the second round was closing out. Turner is explosive and athletic as a one gap defensive tackle that perfectly fits the Bears four man line.

Ruben Hyppolite was an interesting selection in round four. I’ve had the linebacker graded as draftable the past three years, though I expected him to come off the board in the late rounds. Watching Hyppolite since his sophomore season it’s easy to see he’s smart, intense and incredibly fast. He proved his speed during pro day by timing 4.45 seconds in the forty, and he plays that fast. Hyppolite measures under 6 foot tall and must improve his play moving in reverse yet he should do well as a run and chase linebacker that’s also used on special teams.

Fifth rounder Zah Frazier gives the team a developmental prospect at cornerback while Luke Newman, taken a round later, does the same on the offensive line. Announced as a guard, many believe Newman will eventually line up at center on Sunday.

Running back Kyle Monangai was incredible value in the seventh round. He’s not Ashton Jeanty yet has many of the same skills as Monangai displays incredible vision, tenacity and the ability to pick up yardage whenever the ball is in his hands. He’s speed deficient which caused him to fall deep into the draft.

Two of the Bears undrafted signings really stand out to me- receiver JP Richardson and defensive lineman Xavier Carlton. Richardson is incredibly quick and a terrific route runner who separates from defenders out of breaks. He also come with reliable hands. Carlton is an underrated three down defender that’s a natural fit in a four-man line.

Grade- B+: This draft definitely has Ben Johnson written all over it. The first two selections immediately fit the desired goal of assisting Caleb Williams and both should produce as rookies. Chicago also came away with two offensive lineman that can add depth, a defensive tackle that should be starting by the end of his rookie season and a late round running back that was an absolute steal.

