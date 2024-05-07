Grading Tyler Boyd's Titans move: Is Will Levis getting another underrated weapon?

The Tennessee Titans contiuned their off-season of adding playmakers for second-year quarterback Will Levis, as they agreed to terms with wide receiver Tyler Boyd. The former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver was one of the best wide receivers on the market and has now found a new home.

After spending the last eight seasons playing for the Bengals, Boyd joins a Titans offense that has added several new playmakers this off-season. Boyd and the Titans have agreed a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After moving on from running back Derrick Henry, the Titans signed free agent running back Tony Pollard. They then added one of the top wide receivers at the start of free agency when they signed Calvin Ridley to a four-year $92 million deal, outbidding the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ridley and Boyd join a wide receiver group featuring DeAndre Hopkins. No other wide receiver had more than 450 receiving yards last season for the Titans. Ridley and Boyd's presence should hep Levis and the wide receiver group in Tennessee this season.

Tyler Boyd to Titans grade

Tyler Boyd during Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyler Boyd was one of the best wide receivers left on the free agent market. Other free agent wide receivers currently include Michael Thomas, Allen Robinson, Zay Jones, Mecole Hardman and Russell Gage.

The Titans recently hosted Jones this week before coming to an agreement with Boyd. With the Titans having DeAndre Hopkins and signing Calvin Ridley this off-season, Boyd will likely serve as the team's WR3. For most of his career, he has been a WR2 or WR3.

In his eight seasons in the NFL, Boyd has recorded 513 catches for 6,000 yards, and 31 touchdowns. He has had two seasons with at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Boyd is coming over from Cincinnati, playing all 17 games last season for the Bengals. He had 67 receptions for 667 yards and scored two touchdowns.

If Boyd can have 50 receptions for at least 500 yards and a few touchdowns, it would be a good signing for the team. Considering that the Bengals only had one wide receiver with at least 500 yards receiving last year, Boyd would be a true No. 3 option in Tennessee.

As the deal is only worth up $4.5 million (with the guarantees currently unknown), the Titans made a good signing adding Boyd.

Grade: B

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback