Graham Mertz drops 2-word reaction as Chimere Dike gets drafted by Titans as key weapon for Cam Ward

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz was elated after his former teammate Chimere Dike was drafted on Day 3 on Saturday. The Tennessee Titans selected Dike with the first pick of the fourth round (No. 103) of the draft.

Ad

Mertz shared a story on Instagram. It was a clip of him reacting to Dike's name getting called in Green Bay.

"MY BROTHER!!!" Mertz captioned the story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jaxson Dart's Instagram story

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dike began his collegiate journey with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2020. After four seasons, he decided to transfer to play alongside Mertz and the Florida Gators last season. The wide receiver recorded 2,261 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns during his five-season collegiate stint.

Dike is brought into the team as a new offensive weapon for quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected by the Titans with the No. 1 pick. Apart from them, the franchise drafted EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo at No. 52 and safety Kevin Winston Jr. at No. 82. As for Mertz, he is still waiting for his name to be called out on Day 3.

Trending

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Titans Fans! Check out the latest Tennessee Titans Schedule and dive into the Titans Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.