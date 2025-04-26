Graham Mertz drops 2-word reaction as Chimere Dike gets drafted by Titans as key weapon for Cam Ward

Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz was elated after his former teammate Chimere Dike was drafted on Day 3 on Saturday. The Tennessee Titans selected Dike with the first pick of the fourth round (No. 103) of the draft.
Mertz shared a story on Instagram. It was a clip of him reacting to Dike's name getting called in Green Bay.
"MY BROTHER!!!" Mertz captioned the story.
Dike began his collegiate journey with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2020. After four seasons, he decided to transfer to play alongside Mertz and the Florida Gators last season. The wide receiver recorded 2,261 yards and 11 receiving touchdowns during his five-season collegiate stint.
Dike is brought into the team as a new offensive weapon for quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected by the Titans with the No. 1 pick. Apart from them, the franchise drafted EDGE Oluwafemi Oladejo at No. 52 and safety Kevin Winston Jr. at No. 82. As for Mertz, he is still waiting for his name to be called out on Day 3.
