"Graham Mertz before Quinn Ewers is insane" - NFL fans react as Texans draft Gators QB in round 6

The Florida Gators quarterback Graham Mertz heard his name called as the 197th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, ending the sixth round on a high note for the Houston Texans. Mertz is expected to replace Case Keenum, who left the franchise this offseason to sign a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears.

While some fans had their concerns, others were happy to get a guy with Mertz's caliber:

Some fans expressed their frustration at not picking Quinn Ewers before Mertz.

"Wtf. Pick Ewers if you are going to pick a qb. Doubt anyone else would have taken him. And 2 rcvrs from the same U which isn't much of a passing U?? This GM making Bill Obrien moves this draft," one fan wrote.

"Lets see. You chose this guy, when U could have had a TEXAS boy with EWERS rank 7, OR OT Cameron Williams, or Logan Brown OT 12TH POS, OR OG 10th ranked JON Huber from Wisconsin (they never have good lineman-NOT) but we take this guy...hmm makes sense. WTH - get off the caffeine," another fan expressed their frustration.

"Houston, Houston, Houston- you chose a so so Florida guy over Ewers SMH -- WE so S*CK - again," another fan added.

NFL draft analyst offered thoughts on Graham Mertz

The ex-Gators star started his collegiate journey at Wisconsin and then transferred to Florida in 2023, when he secured 2,903 yards and 20 touchdowns, against three interceptions.

Mertz was also the favorite to start the 2024 season. However, he could only play six games before suffering a tragic torn ACL injury, which forced the Gators to start DJ Lagway.

Lance Zierlin, an NFL draft analyst at NFL.com, wrote that Mertz became a much more comfortable and competent quarterback during his time at Florida. He functioned with better poise while facing pressure, which helped his decision-making skills.

"He operated with better poise under pressure and improved his decision-making. He gets through his progressions with average quickness but occasionally struggles to cut it loose on time, leading to pass breakups or incompletions near the boundary."

Zierlein further mentioned that Graham Mertz is good at getting rid of the football and avoiding getting sacked, but he lacks the aggressive mentality.

