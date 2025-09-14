"Grandpa is washed" "Channeling his inner Favre": NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers throwing INT vs. Seahawks

Aaron Rodgers’ arm delivered both history and a mistake on Sunday. A milestone touchdown was overshadowed by an ill-timed interception during the Steelers’ Week 2 clash with the Seattle Seahawks.With 4:17 left in the third quarter and Pittsburgh driving, Rodgers fired toward the left sideline but was picked off by cornerback Derion Kendrick. The turnover halted momentum after the Steelers cut into Seattle’s lead.Rodgers sparked the possession with a 65-yard catch-and-run to Jaylen Warren and a short gain by Kenneth Gainwell before the drive stalled. The Seahawks' defense, led by Kendrick’s takeaway, kept Pittsburgh from drawing even.Fans shared their reactions on X.“Grandpa is washed,” one fan wrote.annoying ohtani fan @owndodgerhatersLINK@NFL Grandpa is washed 😂😂😂“Rodgers channeling his inner Favre,” a fan tweeted.&quot;Oh boy, rare,&quot; another fan commented.More reactions came in.&quot;That ball was not intended for Austin,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Horrible pick by Rodgers,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Dam what a waste of a drive,&quot; a fan said.Seattle capitalized on turnovers throughout the game. Sam Darnold kept Pittsburgh’s defense at bay with quick strikes to Cooper Kupp and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Kenneth Walker III punished the front seven with explosive runs.Aaron Rodgers' historic touchdown pass gets overshadowedNFL: Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers - Source: ImagnThe interception came on a night of mixed results for Aaron Rodgers. In the second quarter, he connected with DK Metcalf on a 2-yard touchdown to notch his 508th career scoring pass, tying Favre for fourth all-time.Rodgers followed it up with a successful two-point conversion to Darnell Washington, briefly pulling Pittsburgh within striking distance. Seattle answered with Sam Darnold’s 7-yard touchdown to tight end AJ Barner.The back-and-forth continued throughout the middle quarters. Seattle leaned heavily on Kenneth Walker III, who ripped off a 20-yard burst in the third period.Meanwhile, Cooper Kupp kept the chains moving with a string of catches across the middle. Pittsburgh’s defense earlier produced a highlight when Nick Herbig intercepted Darnold in the second quarter and returned it deep into Seahawks territory. It set up Rodgers’ milestone toss.The Steelers lost 31-17.