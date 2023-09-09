Russell Wilson will play one of the most important seasons of his NFL career as he needs to prove his worth in the league. However, before gearing up for his first game of the season against the Las Vegas Raiders, the star quarterback decided to spend some quiet time with his sons.

The starting quarterback of the Denver Broncos shared a video on his Instagram stories. In the video, fans could see his sons, Future and Win, spending time with each other and their dad by a bonfire. Wilson wrote:

"Family Time. Grateful."

Image Credit: Russell Wilson's Instagram Story

Wilson is often seen spending time with his children and wife. Ciara Wilson, Wilson's second wife, is expecting her third child with the former Super Bowl winner. The Grammy-winning singer announced the news on her social media accounts.

While the family waits for the arrival of the sixth member of the family, Russell Wilson has an important job to excel at.

Is Russell Wilson's season opener a career-defining game?

The Denver Broncos' season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders is undoubtedly a pivotal moment, particularly in the context of quarterback Russell Wilson's career.

Head coach Sean Payton has made it clear that his mission is to instill a winning culture within the franchise, reversing their recent struggles. The Broncos have grappled with challenges, including consecutive defeats to the Raiders and are in the middle of a daunting 15-game losing streak against the Kansas City Chiefs.

This upcoming game stands as a significant test for Payton, providing him with an opportunity to showcase his leadership and transformative abilities. It's equally crucial for Wilson, who aims to bounce back after a somewhat underwhelming previous season. Wilson is fully aware of the skeptics and naysayers, but his determination to prove himself remains unwavering.

The outcome of this season opener holds the potential for far-reaching implications on Wilson's NFL journey. A victory here could set the tone for a resurgence, both for the Broncos and for Wilson personally, as they seek to break free from the shadows of past setbacks.