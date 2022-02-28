"These experts overanalyze everything" - Packers player questions validity of modern-day NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos probed the logic of the NFL Draft on social media. The Packers safety talked about the experts of the game and said that they should just watch the tape.

“These experts over analyze everything. Just watch the tape whose good and whose not then as long as they don’t have a candy arm or a CB who runs a 4.9 which won’t translate then I understand,” Amos wrote on Twitter.

Amos also posted a tweet about Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons.

“Micah Parsons fell to the cowboys at 12. When it was obvious, he a generational talent. I saw that his freshman year in college,” the tweet from Amos read.

In the 2021 season, Parsons had 84 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks. His 13 sacks were the third-most for a defensive player in their rookie season. The former Penn State linebacker made the Pro Bowl, became an All-Pro, and won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson in the NFL Draft

Houston Texans v Baltimore Ravens

Amos referenced two other players in yet another tweet: quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

“Watching Lamar be the best player on the field no matter who they played in college was enough to draft him top 5. Watson being the best player on the field and tearing Bama up in front of the world should’ve made him go #1 overall, but they think too much lol,” Amos wrote.

Jackson was drafted in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens. Four quarterbacks were selected ahead of the former Louisville Cardinals signal-caller: Baker Mayfield (1st overall) to the Cleveland Browns, Sam Darnold (3rd overall) to the New York Jets, Josh Allen (7th overall) to the Buffalo Bills, and Josh Rosen (10th overall) to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Ravens quarterback won the NFL MVP in his second season after leading the league in touchdown passes with 36. He also rushed for 1,206 yards, the sixth highest in the NFL.

Watson was the third quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans. Quarterbacks Mitchell Trubisky (2nd overall) to the Chicago Bears and Patrick Mahomes (10th overall) to the Kansas City Chiefs were picked ahead of Watson. He has started 53 games in his career, throwing for 14,539 yards; 104 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions.

In the 2020 season, the 12th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft led the league in passing yards with 4,823 yards.

However, he didn’t play a snap in the 2021 season due to 22 civil lawsuits filed against him in March and April 2021. The lawsuits accuse him of coercive and lewd sexual behavior, including two that allege sexual assault.

