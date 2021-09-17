"I'm sick of Aaron Rodgers" - Osi Umenyiora feels Packers QB should take inspiration from Russell Wilson

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was at odds with the organization in the offseason and Osi Umenyiora feels Rodgers should take a leaf out of Russell Wilson's playbook after being in a similar situation.

The NFL offseason was dominated by two star quarterbacks, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson, voicing their displeasure at their own organizations.

In Wilson's case with the Seattle Seahawks, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback took issue with the direction the franchise was going.

Wilson stated he would like a say in matters that he previously did not. In particular, the Seahawks offensive line as far too often last season, and Wilson was running for his life.

While yes, that is where Wilson is at his best when plays break down, but you do not want your star quarterback to be like this for 16 weeks throughout the season.

Despite all the issues between Wilson and the Seahawks, the two have made up and Wilson is taking the right approach. He is optimistic and willing to do anything for his team.

Wilson has well and truly put whatever issues there were between himself and the organization behind him and is now fully concentrating on his football. That can't be said for Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers and Rodgers have definitely had their issues and it all stemmed from selecting Jordan Love at quarterback.

Rodgers, like Wilson, made his displeasure known in the public arena, with Wilson appearing to put it to bed, and Rodgers still feels like he has an axe to grind.

Osi Umenyiora from BBC Sport stated he was "getting sick of Rodgers." This could be for a number of reasons, but the main one is that he is over the quarterbacks sulking and constantly passing the buck when things go wrong.

It is no secret that Rodgers is often seen as a diva in the NFL and it is clear there are issues between the organization and himself, but unlike Wilson, Rodgers is letting it affect his football.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Rodgers looked like he didn't care. Now, of course, every player cares but it didn't look like it against the Saints.

Umenyiora also stated that Rodgers should take a leaf out of Russell Wilson's book and put it behind him and act like he wants to be there and play football.

While it is only one game, the signs look polar opposite for the Seahawks and Packers after a tumultuous off-season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar