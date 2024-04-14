Green Bay Packers rumor: Jordan Love expected to sign "lot bigger" deal pushing him into top 10 highest-paid QBs

Jordan Love shone in his first year as a starter with the Green Bay Packers and might end up getting handsomely rewarded for it. The franchise wants to lock down their quarterback and give him a new deal that might put him amongst the top 10 earners in the position. As per Jeremy Fowler:

"The Packers are committed to getting something done with Love. He got the proof of concept last year with the big season, so they believe he's their future. This could heat up after the draft. He's due to make around $10 million next year. Signed a one-year bridge deal last offseason; should be a lot bigger, putting him somewhere probably in the top-10 highest-paid passers."

General manager Brian Gutekunst has also highlighted the same thing and said they were committed to Jordan Love, even with the risk that the quarterback might be a one-season wonder. Speaking at the NFL owners meeting in Orlando this year, he said:

"There's been some preliminary discussions, but we want to do it the right way... In every contract extension, draft pick, any decision you make, there's a ton of risk in that. It's just part of it. The nice thing about having a guy in your building for the last four years is you absolutely know who he is.

"There's no guarantees about anything going forward, but we know how he's going to respond, how he's going to react and how he's going to work."

Jordan Love also fully committed to the Green Bay Packers

Highlighting perfect synergy between the quarterback and the organization, Jordan Love also highlighted how is going all-in in trying to win the Super Bowl this season. He said:

“The organization believes that it's the perfect time to have a chance to win a Super Bowl this year. Those conversations we had after the 49ers game were, 'Man, work harder. Try and find ways to get better because next year we're gonna do it.'"

He also knows that the Packers are not a surprise commodity anymore like they were when they first shocked the Dallas Cowboys before dueling the San Francisco 49ers right to the wire during the playoffs. He added:

“Obviously, we'll have that target on our back. People want to beat us. We're hungry. I know everybody in that locker room is hungry and ready to get back.”

The Packers might have wasted potential savings for three years on Jordan Love's rookie contract. But the way they have seamlessly replaced Aaron Rodgers should be a league-wide template.