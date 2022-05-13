×
Green Bay Packers Schedule 2022: Dates, Times, Opponents and win-loss predictions

NFC Championship - Green Bay Packers v San Francisco 49ers
Ian Van Roy
ANALYST
Modified May 13, 2022 12:23 PM IST
Heading into 2021, many Green Bay Packers fans thought it may be the last time they see Aaron Rodgers on their team. Some thought they may never even get another look at the quarterback in green. However, heading into 2022, the quarterback is snugly tucked in under center and signed to a long-term deal.

With the quarterback situation taken care of, the team has their biggest question answered. That said, the team still has plenty of questions to answer. Will the loss of Davante Adams hurt the team? Here's a look at what is likely to happen in addition to when each team is slated to play.

Green Bay Packers schedule for 2022 NFL season:

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sun, Sept. 11, 2022at Minnesota Vikings4:25 PM ETFOX
2Sun, Sept. 18, 2022vs Chicago Bears8:20 PM ETNBC
3Sun, Sept. 25, 2022at Tampa Bay Buccaneers4:25 PM ETFOX
4Sun, Oct. 2, 2022vs New England Patriots4:25 PM ETCBS
5Sun, Oct. 9, 2022vs New York Giants9:30 AM ETNFL Network
6Sun, Oct. 16, 2022vs New York Jets1:00 PM ETFOX
7Sun, Oct. 23, 2022at Washington Commanders1:00 PM ETFOX
8Sun, Oct. 30, 2022at Buffalo Bills8:20 PM ETNBC
9Sun, Nov. 6, 2022at Detroit Lions1:00 PM ETFOX
10Sun, Nov. 13, 2022vs Dallas Cowboys4:25 PM ETFOX
11Thu, Nov. 17, 2022vs Tennessee Titans8:15 PM ETPrime Video
12Sun, Nov. 27, 2022at Philadelphia Eagles8:20 PM ETNBC
13Sun, Dec. 4, 2022at Chicago Bears1:00 PM ETFOX
14BYE
15Mon, Dec. 19, 2022vs Los Angeles Rams8:15 PM ETESPN
16Sun, Dec. 25, 2022at Miami Dolphins1:00 PM ETFOX
17Sun, Jan. 1, 2022vs Minnesota Vikings4:25 PM ETCBS
18TBDTBDTBDTBD

Green Bay Packers' 2022 NFL season prediction

Week 1 - Sept. 11: at Minnesota Vikings

Green Bay loses in Week 1. Without Davante Adams, the team fails to move the ball behind their plethora of young wide receivers.

Week 2 - Sept. 18: vs Chicago Bears

Green Bay wins a tight defensive affair. Aaron Rodgers once again has an outburst against the crowd.

Week 3 - Sept. 25: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Green Bay defeats Tom Brady. On paper, the Buccaneers should win, but Brady is distracted by his impending new career. Rodgers comes in and wins by four.

Week 4 - Oct. 2: vs New England Patriots

After taking on the Buccaneers, the Packers face Bill Belichick. In past years, he would have taken away Davante Adams. However, he doesn't know where Rodgers will go. The Packers beat the Patriots.

Week 5 - Oct. 9: vs New York Giants

Green Bay beats the Giants after a tight game enforced by Daniel Jones. Both teams struggle to move the football, so the game stays close as a result.

Week 6 - Oct. 16: vs New York Jets

Aaron Rodgers rebounds against the New York Jets in a shootout. The wide receivers begin to click and the quarterback has the best game of the season.

Week 7 - Oct. 23: at Washington Commanders

Aaron Rodgers comes into the game with an air of hubris, but the team fails against Carson Wentz, who is surpassing expectations.

Week 8 - Oct. 30: at Buffalo Bills

Green Bay rebounds against the Bills on Halloween eve. Josh Allen has a rare turnover-laden game and Rodgers doesn't turn the football over.

Week 9 - Nov. 6: at Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions crumble after a better start than many anticipated. Once big brother arrives, the team fails to deliver.

Week 10 - Nov. 13: vs Dallas Cowboys

The game is a tight contest, but Mike McCarthy makes a bad late-game decision which the quarterback takes advantage of. Green Bay wins in comeback fashion.

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Week 11 - Nov. 17: vs Tennessee Titans

The Titans' season is on the rocks. Tannehill was benched for Malik Willis and the rookie isn't doing too much better. Aaron Rodgers coasts to a win.

Week 12 - Nov. 27: at Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles stun the NFL and whallop Green Bay. Jalen Hurts has the best game of his career and Aaron Rodgers fails to keep up without weapons.

Week 13 - Dec. 4: at Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears stun Green Bay by pulling out a rare win. Green Bay overcompensated for the loss the previous week, going away from the passing attack entirely. Justin Fields takes flight and the Bears win by multiple possessions.

Week 14 - BYE

Week 15 - Dec. 19: vs Los Angeles Rams

The Packers return to form after a much-needed bye week. Matthew Stafford has a Detroit-style game and the Green Bay quarterback takes advantage.

Week 16 - Dec. 25: at Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are, once again, around .500 with the end in sight. Tua Tagovailoa throws multiple interceptions and the Packers coast to victory.

Week 17 - Jan. 1: vs Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins has been benched. However, the Vikings keep the game tight. The Packers win a nail-biter in overtime.

Week 18 - TBA: vs Detroit Lions

At this point, Green Bay needs a win badly in the NFC playoff race. They get the win they needed and wrap up a top-two seed.

Green Bay Packers 2022 Record Prediction: 13-4

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar

