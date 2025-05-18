Greg Cosell spots early red flags in Chargers rookie WR Tre Harris

The LA Chargers drafted wide receiver Tre Harrisat No. 55 this year. The wide receiver is as an added target for quarterback Justin Herbert as the Chargers look to build on the success they found last season.
On Sunday's episode of "The Ross Tucker Podcast," NFL analyst Greg Cosell expressed his doubts on Harris' ability to bring his collegiate skills to the pro level and still be successful. Cosell said that he went back and forth on whether Harris could win one on one battles in LA like he did at Ole Miss.
“I kept going back and forth on him," Cosell said. "He's long and um, some guys in college, they win vertically. And, then when you watch their tape you think, 'Are they really going to do that in the NFL? Are they going to be vertical guys in the NFL?' I kind of came away from his tape wondering about that.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
In eight games last season, Harris had 60 receptions, 1,030 receiving yards and seven touchdowns with the Rebels.
Jim Harbaugh impressed with Tre Harris during mini camp
Jim Harbaugh is headed into his second season as the coach of the LA Chargers. Last season, he helped the team improve from a 5-12 record in 2023 to 11-6 in 2024. Ladd McConkey was an addition at the wide receiver position for LA.
This offseason, the Chargers re-signed veteran Mike Williams and drafted Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith in the fifth-round out of Auburn. After minicamp practice last week, Harbaugh told reporters he was impressed with what Harris brings to the offense.
"Strength, toughness, route running ability, production, all those things," Harbaugh said. "He does them all at a high level. I think he's going to be an outstanding pro."
Harbaugh's words of optimism came after clips of Justin Herbert connecting with Harris surfaced on social media.
Harris' NFL combine results didn't win a lot of NFL scouts over, and doubts surrounding him lingered in the NFL draft. Harris ran 4.54 in the 40-yard dash, which ranked him 15th out of the 19 wide receivers. His vertical jump was 38.50, fourth among wideouts and 18th among all position players at the event. He chose not to participate in the drills.
LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.