Heading into the 2023 NFL Draft, running back Bijan Robinson was one of the most talked about players. The Atlanta Falcons then made the move and drafted the running back with their eighth overall selection. Typically, when a team drafts a player that high, it's because of a need at that position, indicating the player will start early in their career.

The Falcons released their first depth chart of the preseason. The release shocked everyone as Robinson was listed as the third running back on the depth chart. It was a bit of a surprise to see that the first-round draft pick was the third-string running back. coming behind Cordarrelle Patterson and Tyler Allgeier.

Former NFL wide receiver Greg Jennings was shocked by this and said as much on "The Carton Show."

"I don't know what this is, but from everything that we're seeing coming out of the Atlanta Falcons training camp, this is your guy. This is your only chance you got. Like he's catching the ball like a receiver, plucking it off the airnand running routes," Greg Jennings said.

The Carton Show @TheCartonShow



“This is your guy. He’s got the footwork, plucking the ball out the air… Get that man in the game!” — @GregJennings The Atlanta Falcons just listed their promising 1st round draft pick RB as a 3rd stringer? 🧐“This is your guy. He’s got the footwork, plucking the ball out the air… Get that man in the game!” — @GregJennings pic.twitter.com/4dWjNsi6CS

While Jennings and Falcons fans feelings about this are valid, there may be a reason for the move. Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith typically puts rookies toward the bottom of the depth chart. He made the same move with wide receiver Drake London last season. London went on to be an integral part of the offense.

Bijan Robinson's Falcons contract breakdown

As the eighth overall selection in the NFL Draft, an NFL player is set for a lucrative payday. In May 2023, Bijan Robinson signed his rookie deal with the Atlanta Falcons, a four-year contract worth $21.96 million, which is fully guaranteed.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Sources: The #Falcons and RB Bijan Robinson have agreed to terms on his four-year, $21.96M rookie contract that is fully guaranteed and also includes a fifth-year option. The No. 8 pick is signing now, as another Top 10 selection is locked in. pic.twitter.com/Lyai4hH7FE

The contract also includes a fifth-year option that the Atlanta Falcons can choose to pick-up. His base salary in 2023 will be $750,000, and his signing bonus is broken down into four years. He will receive a $3.2 million signing bonus each season.

In 2024, Bijan Robinson will make a base salary of $915,000 and will receive a roster bonus of $833,116. In 2025, he will receive a base salary of $1 million and a roster bonus of $1.7 million.

In the fourth and final year of Bijan Robinson's contract, his base salary will increase again to $1,145,000, and his roster bonus will be $2,599,348.

The Texas standout will now look to work his way up the Falcons depth chart and make an impact this season.