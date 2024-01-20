Football fans highly regard the broadcasting tandem of Greg Olsen and Kevin Burkhardt. They finished fourth out of 17 tandems in Awful Announcing's NFL announcers survey. Though, the future of their partnership is up in the air because of Tom Brady's impending arrival as FOX Sports' color commentator during NFL games.

Brady has announced joining the network after signing a ten-year, $375 million contract. Initially, he was scheduled to start during the 2023 season. However, he took the year off to spend more time with his family, especially his three children.

As for Olsen, his future with FOX Sports remains uncertain. Though the former tight end isn't bothered about the seven-time Super Bowl champion joining their ranks.

In his recent appearance on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast, Greg Olsen shared with host Jimmy Traina:

"We’re gonna keep doing us, whatever team I’m on next year, whatever my future holds, wherever I am, so be it. I’m on the record about how much I respect Tom. I understand the situation."

"He’s the greatest football player of all time. I get it. I understand what we all signed up for, but it is not going to alter one thing we do… all we’ve done is continue to deliver, and the ratings and all metrics show it."

Burkhardt and Olsen covered NFL games together for two seasons, getting rave reviews from fans. Olsen's insights in every play make him one of the industry's top broadcast analysts.

But in their brief period as a broadcast tandem, they've covered Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. They are also slated to give life to the coverage of the Divisional Round game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers.

What will happen to Greg Olsen?

With Tom Brady becoming lead NFL analyst, Greg Olsen's career is at a crossroads. FOX Sports may retain him but pair him with another play-by-play partner. They might likely tackle "B-game" coverages if that's the case.

Olsen could transfer to another network or commence other media platforms like podcasts or content creation. His impeccable knowledge of the game's intricacies could also make a coaching career possible.

USA Today reported that Greg Olsen earns around $10 million as FOX Sports' lead analyst. That amount translates to $50 million for the duration of his contract. However, getting demoted to the number two team could mean a decrease in his potential earnings to $3 million annually.

Olsen's NFL career spanned 14 seasons, playing for the Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, and Seattle Seahawks. He is a two-time Second Team All-Pro member and a three-time Pro Bowler. The former Miami Hurricane finished his career with 742 receptions, 8,683 yards, and 60 touchdowns.