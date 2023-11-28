Greg Olsen Fox contract: How much does the sportscaster earn in 2023?

According to Vanity Fair, Greg Olsen makes $10 million a year as Fox’s lead commentator. However, the figure will plummet to $3 million when Tom Brady joins as the network's lead commentator.

Contrary to what some people think, Olsen will remain on the network despite the significant pay cut. That will give Fox Sports one of the most stacked NFL commentary teams on TV, as both Brady and Olsen were superb in the league during their playing days.

Greg Olsen's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Greg Olsen is worth an estimated $16 million. The Fox Sports commentator had a fruitful NFL career and has been in the broadcasting booth since hanging up his cleats in 2020.

Olsen played in the NFL from 2007 until 2020, so there's a distinct possibility that the bulk of his estimated net worth comes from his NFL career. Apart from his NFL pay and sportscaster salary, Greg Olsen has also made some money from sponsorships, thanks to his fame and marketability.

Greg Olsen's NFL legacy

The Chicago Bears drafted Greg Olsen in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He promptly signed a five-year deal with them and started 7 of 16 games in his rookie season.

He ended the year with a stat line of 54 receptions for 574 yards and five TDs. It was just the start of a Pro Bowl-caliber career, and Olsen amassed almost 2,000 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in his four-year stint with the Bears.

Following his fourth season in the NFL, the Bears traded Olsen to the Carolina Panthers for a 2012 third-round draft pick. The trade turned out to be one of the worst in recent Bears history. Olsen went on to play for the Panthers for nine seasons and racked up All-Pro nods and Pro Bowl selections.

Olsen was released by the Panthers in 2020 after nine stellar years. He then signed with the Seattle Seahawks on a short-term deal. Olsen ended his last season in the NFL with 24 catches for 239 receiving yards and one receiving TD.

He announced his retirement on Jan. 24, 2021. Olsen has since worked with Fox Sports as a full-time sportscaster. Apart from broadcasting, Olsen is the co-founder of Tight End University, a program he founded alongside George Kittle, which hosts an annual meetup of NFL tight ends in a serene location.

Superstar pass catchers Rob Gronkowski, Travis Kelce and Zach Ertz are regular attendees.