Greg Olsen makes feelings clear about calling Super Bowl after being replaced by $375,000,000 Tom Brady at Fox

Greg Olsen opened up about losing his spot alongside Kevin Burkhardt on Fox after Tom Brady signed a $375 million deal with the broadcaster. The former tight end had made a name for himself providing astute analysis from the booth but was shunned in favor of a bigger name.

Olsen is still with Fox as part of their secondary slate of game-callers, but he made clear in an interview with Nick Carboni that he is not content with a backup role. When asked if he could see himself calling a Super Bowl in the future, the former tight end said:

"I hope so. I'll be honest, it's hard sitting home on the couch watching the games. You're sitting there and you're living and dying with every broadcast, and dissecting everything that's said and done, and what would you have said, and what you would have done. My goal getting into this was to not just call regional one o'clock games and be happy to be there."

Greg Olsen also highlighted that he is not wedded to Fox and hopes a different broadcaster gives him another opportunity if it comes to that. He added that he feels he is as good, if not better, than competitors like Tom Brady.

"Wherever it is, whatever network it's on, whatever opportunity is there, my goal is still to just continue to show that I'm as good, if not better, than anybody in this industry. And I just need a chair."

Tom Brady's Fox struggles had fans clamoring for Greg Olsen during 2024 NFL season

Greg Olsen's stock has only risen through the 2024 NFL season as Tom Brady has given viewers some memorable moments, perhaps for the wrong reasons. His debut went less than swimmingly and it looked at times as if Kevin Burkhardt had to prod his co-commentator to get responses.

One could have dismissed that as teething problems but there were other high-profile mistakes during the season. During a Packers-Vikings NFC North game, Brady forgot that Minnesota had defeated Green Bay earlier in the season.

The issues continued in the playoffs, with Tom Brady calling the Eagles the Phillies in one instance. The transition to the quarterback from Greg Olsen has not gone as smoothly as Fox would have hoped.

