Greg Olsen makes feelings known on "animosity" with Tom Brady after ex-NFL icon took Fox broadcaster's job

Tom Brady notoriously signed the largest NFL broadcasting contract of all-time with Fox, prior to ever officially calling a game before. The deal locked him in for ten years and is worth $375 million, starting in the 2024 season.

The network giant was obviously excited for their new addition, but it resulted in Greg Olsen being removed as their top color commentator. He was replaced by Brady, who joined play-by-play voice Kevin Burkhardt in the booth.

Olsen recently appeared on the Ross Tucker Podcast one year after Fox made the major change to their top broadcasting team for NFL games. The former tight end discussed his feelings on the situation and where his relationship with Brady currently stands in the aftermath of the move.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Olsen explained:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"As far as Tom and everything, Tom and I have a really good personal relationship and a really good professional relationship. We've hung out and played golf together, we talk on the phone about raising teenage daughters and things that we share in common. So there's no animosity towards Tom."

"Obviously that was a unique situation, the way it all played out, and I get it. My aspirations of still calling top games, I've been very clear about, and how that all transpires, who knows, but I enjoy doing this profession."

Expand Tweet

Greg Olsen made it clear that he has no animosity towards Tom Brady for the way things played out at Fox. He also insisted that the two of them continue to have a positive relationship. Olsen is now partnered with Joe Davis in the broadcasting booth, but he admitted that he still has goals of once again moving into the top slot, which comes with the opportunity of calling more premium games.

Greg Olsen comments on Tom Brady getting to call Super Bowl

Tom Brady and Greg Olsen

Tom Brady was a part of his 11th Super Bowl last season, but this time he wasn't the quarterback. He did the color commentary for the game broadcasted by Fox in his his first year working in the booth.

If not for his massive deal with the network, it likely would have been Greg Olsen joining Kevin Burkhardt instead. This pairing worked Super Bowl 57 together, but Brady replaced him for the call in the most recent 59. Olsen commented on the situation in an interview with Nick Carboni.

Olsen stated:

"It's hard sitting on the couch watching the games ... I've called the highest games ... to not do it anymore, it's hard. It's not ideal."

Expand Tweet

Greg Olsen went on to explain that his goals remain the same in the broadcasting world, despite being recently demoted after Tom Brady replaced him. He proclaimed that he wants to get back to calling the biggest games possible, whether that be with Fox or anyone else.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adam Hulse Adam Hulse is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with 4 years of experience. He is also the host of the podcast "Sports Talk with Adam Hulse."



Adam studied Communications at Villanova University and played American football at Pop Warner and as a high school Freshman. His favorite team are the Dallas Cowboys, and if Adam could lay his hands on a time machine, he would love to witness their glory years from the 1990s. The Cowboys' 27-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XXX is his favorite Super Bowl of all time.



Given his affinity for 'America's Team,' Adam's favorite players of all time include Emmitt Smith. Michael Irvin, Tony Romo and Dak Prescott.



Adam takes a lot of pride in his work, which naturally culminates into insightful content for his readers, performance analysis being his forte. When not writing about football, Adam spends a time on his podcast. Know More

College World Series Bracket 2025: Full list of teams heading to Omaha for a chance at national title