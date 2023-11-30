Greg Olsen makes stance clear on rumored interest in Panthers HC role after Frank Reich’s exit

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen spent the majority of his NFL career with the Carolina Panthers. Although he was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2007, he joined the Panthers in 2011 and spent nine seasons in Carolina.

He played one season with the Seattle Seahawks in 2020 and retired after the season. Following his NFL career, Olsen became a sports analyst for Fox Sports.

With the Panthers recently firing head coach Frank Reich, there have been rumors of Olsen being a potential candidate as the Panthers' next head coach. Olsen recently addressed those rumors on the Rich Eisen Show, and didn't deny the rumors

He insinuated that he could be in talks with the Panthers for the position as he started speaking highly about his experience with them and how much he loves the team and city.

"I mean, obviously, that became a kind of a big story this week and whatnot. And obviously, there's a lot of speculation and rumor and whatnot, I think that the best thing I would say is, who wouldn’t, right? Obviously, this is a city that I love, This is a team that I played the bulk of my career for, I want to see them have success."

Greg Olsen had the most success with the Carolina Panthers in his career

As mentioned above, Greg Olsen was drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2007. He spent the first four seasons of his career with them and racked up a career-high eight receiving touchdowns in 2009.

It wasn't until he signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2011 where he hit his peak. Olsen was named a three-time Pro Bowler from 2014-2016 and was a second-team All-Pro in 2015 and 2016.

From 2014-2016, Olsen recorded three straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. He recorded 75+ receptions in each of the three seasons.

During the tail end of his career with Carolina, he started to slow down in production. In 2020, he played in his final season in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, recording 24 catches for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

In his career, Greg Olsen recorded 742 catches for 8,683 yards and 78 touchdowns.

Could he become the next head coach for the Carolina Panthers?

