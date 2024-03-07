Greg Olsen is making the news again - but not because Tom Brady is replacing him as Fox's lead football analyst.

On Wednesday, an old music video reemerged from the former tight end's days at the University of Miami resurfaced, wherein he raps a very explicit verse as part of the Seventh Floor Crew. That group also included Pro Bowl defenders Brandon Meriweather and Jon Beason, who would later become his teammates on the Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Olsen's portion begins at 6:10:

Fans were shocked at its existence, reacting accordingly:

How will Fox handle Greg Olsen-Tom Brady analyst controversy?

The Greg Olsen dilemma continues at Fox Sports, as Tom Brady and his record-breaking ten-year, $375-million contract loom.

The former tight end started calling games on a part-time basis during the twilight of his career, before transitioning full-time in 2021. Since then, he has established himself as one of the better analysts in the NFL, calling one Super Bowl alongside Kevin Burkhardt.

But with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, legend is set to be catapulted straight to the no. 1 team, which leaves him having to return to the no. 2 team duties, replacing Daryl Johnston beside Joe Davis. Speaking to Vanity Fair back in 2023, he said he “was not thrilled about it, but that’s what we all signed up for.”

However, there are other ways that this dilemma can be resolved. One, as suggested by Barrett Sports Media's Demetri Ravanos, would be to move Olsen to college football, where he can remain the top analyst given his clout:

"Olsen would bring not just star power, but authority. He was a standout tight end for The University of Miami in the early 2000s. It’s undeniably a marquee brand. He was an all-conference performer. He experienced the beginnings of realignment first hand. As a member of the notorious 7th Floor Crew, his college career even has that little bit of infamy and controversy that FOX loves."

Another would be if, by chance, Brady fails to finish his contract, giving Olsen a way back in. Richard Deitsch even predicted this in the latest episode of his eponymous Sports Media Podcast, saying that it would be "inconceivable" for the seven-time Super Bowl champion to see out the entire duration of his deal.