How much will Tom Brady earn with FOX? NFL legend set to be highest-paid TV analyst

Tom Brady has announced a new deal with FOX to become their lead analyst when his playing career ends. We don't know precisely when that will be, as he will be under center for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2022 NFL season following a brief 40-day retirement period this off-season.

With the announcement of his new deal, Brady will also become the highest-paid TV analyst, overtaking both Tony Romo of CBS and Troy Aikman of ESPN for the top spot. It is rumored that his deal will likely be the biggest in sports broadcasting history at over $20 million per year. Romo and Aikman both earn $18 million per year and one source stated that it could go as high as $25 million.

FOX announced the deal earlier today stating that the seven-time Super Bowl champion will join their broadcasting team as lead analyst following the end of his playing career.

Brady responded to the news, stating that he and the Buccaneers have unfinished business this season. He said:

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers #LFG."

Brady and the Buccaneers definitely have unfinished business this season as their 2021 campaign did not end how they would have hoped: with the Vince Lombardi Trophy in their hands. Their hopes of a second Super Bowl in three years came crashing down when the Los Angeles Rams defeated them 30-27 in the NFC Divisional Round back in January.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP flirted with the idea of retirement during the off-season and initially did retire for a 40-day period, only to shock the NFL world again and announce that he was coming back in 2022 with the Buccaneers.

The 44-year old is set to continue his career in the NFL in what will be his 23rd season in the league and when he finally decides it is time, he will hang up his cleats and walk into the richest contract in sports TV history.

How does Tom Brady's Fox contract compare to Tony Romo and Troy Aikman?

When he decides, Brady will retire on his own terms and enter the FOX broadcasting booth as their lead analyst. He will join Kevin Burkhardt as FOX Sports' number one game analyst, which could mean he will end up calling the Super Bowl in the near future with FOX set to televise two of the next three.

Brady will earn between $20 and $25 million, with his deal also believed to be longer than the typical five years. In total, he is set to earn between $190 and $200 million.

In comparison, Aikman's new deal with ESPN will earn him $90 million over the next five years whereas Romo's deal with CBS will earn him $180 million over 10 years.

