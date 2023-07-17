Greg Olsen has been in the headlines for his work as FOX's lead NFL color analyst since joining the network in 2021. He and Kevin Burkhardt became the network's No. 1 duo, following the departure of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to ESPN.

The 14-year NFL veteran made an appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast and talked about his time with FOX.

More specifically, the usage of the telestrator. Olsen explained that he tries to avoid drawing certain shapes when analyzing a play:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I’ve messed up a million things and drawn the wrong picture. That’s tough. There’s so many things in NFL football that look like p*nises. And there’s a lot of very questionable verbiage that’s used in NFL football. ‘Come inside.’ There’s a lot of stuff that you gotta be careful.

"And I’m not gonna lie, there’s times where I’m like, ‘Here’s a safety, here’s a safety’ and you want to show that third little zone and you’re like, nope! Delete. Clear screen. I’m not gonna be the d**k guy.”

Alongside Burkhardt, Greg Olsen called his first-ever Super Bowl in February as the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. 115.1 million people watched the game with Burkkardt and Olsen in the booth, making it the most-seen America-based telecast ever.

What will happen to Greg Olsen when Tom Brady joins FOX Sports in 2024?

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

Tom Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million with FOX last May while still with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He will become their lead analyst when he joins the network next year.

Greg Olsen will slide back to the No. 2 role once Brady officially comes on board. Currently, the former three-time Pro Bowl tight end makes $10 million but will slide down to $3 million in 2024.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault