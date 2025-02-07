Greg Olsen sets record straight on Tom Brady amid rumored rift with $375,000,000 Fox analyst

Former NFL tight end and current analyst Greg Olsen made waves in the NFL world during Pro Bowl week. Olsen, who was the number one analyst for Fox before Tom Brady's arrival, revealed that he feels his current situation is hard.

Since retiring from playing, he became one of the leading commentators in NFL broadcasts. NFL fans view his analysis as intuitive and approve his work. However, with a bigger name arriving, he was demoted to Fox's second team, usually working on 1 p.m. games instead of bigger ones.

But on Super Bowl week, Olsen felt that he had to send a new message regarding the situation. As such, he took the opportunity during a national broadcast to explain his comments about not calling the biggest games:

"I wanna be very clear. I know my comments last week kinda took on a crazy storm. I actually talked to Tom. I talked to Tom regularly throughout the season. I have a ton of respect for him. This whole narrative of "I hate watching him call games" is not true. I'm setting the record on national TV: I like Tom. I try to help him the best I can. I wanna see him and Kevin do well and have a great broadcast".

What did Greg Olsen say about Tom Brady?

The former tight end appeared in an interview with Nick Carboni and did not hide his disappointment with the situation. Olsen said that it was hard to sit on the couch and watch the games, explaining that his goal on the broadcast was not to call one o'clock games but to speak to a wider, national audience.

Brady, one of the most popular players of all time and a seven-time Super Bowl champion, signed a ten-year, $375 million deal to become an analyst for Fox right after the end of his playing career. He took a sabbatical year in 2023, but jumped into the booth a year later.

He also became a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, which places restrictions on what he can do as a broadcaster. There were rumors that he could leave the Fox job much earlier than expected with his new role as owner, but Brady debunked those rumors.

