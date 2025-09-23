  • home icon
  Greg Olsen threatens to quit Barstool after Dave Portnoy mocks ex-Panthers TE over his outfit choice

By Kayode Akinwumi
Modified Sep 23, 2025 16:53 GMT
Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has threatened to quit Barstool during an exchange with Dave Portnoy on Monday. Portnoy had aimed a playful jab at Olsen’s appearance, especially singling out his shirt and hat, which had no logo on them.

Olsen was appearing alongside Portnoy on the Monday episode of Wake Up Barstool. Criticizing Olsen’s choice of outfit, the 48-year-old founder and owner of Barstool Sports said:

“Well, I mean, the shirt with the hat… a logo-less hat, it looks like you’re heading straight to the NLCS or something to call a game.”
The former Carolina Panthers tight end attempted to explain his outfit choice, saying:

“Well, the hat is just because I haven’t done my hair this morning.”

However, when the explanation would not suffice, the three-time Pro Bowler decided to issue a warning to Portnoy about his availability for the show. He said:

“Hey, listen, I’m just going to be honest; if I’m going to keep getting a hard time from this show, I might just bag Monday mornings and just be like, ‘You know what? You guys are on your own. Deal with it. Good luck.’”
As a final resort, he also went for Portnoy’s look when the show host would not move past the subject. He said:

“At what point are you like Mr. Fashion? You’ve got some bad outfits. You’re real critical of everybody else’s look for a guy who’s not the best-looking guy in the world. Let’s just be clear.”
Greg Olsen sets sights on the apex of sports broadcasting

Fox Sports analyst Greg Olsen has expressed his ambitions as a sports broadcaster. The former Chicago Bears tight end was replaced on Fox Sports' A-team by Tom Brady in 2024, while he was sent to the B-team.

Speaking at an event last week, Greg Olsen made it clear he still wants top broadcasting gigs, but not at the expense of Brady. He said:

“I still seek to go out and reach the highest levels of this profession, and in no means does that mean that I want it to be at the expense of Tom. And Tom wants to continue to ascend and achieve everything he wants. That doesn’t have to come at the expense of me. My success is not contingent on Tom’s failure, and vice versa.”

Olsen spent 14 seasons in the NFL, where he played for the Bears, the Panthers, and the Seattle Seahawks.

