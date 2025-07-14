“Grip on top spot is loosening”: NFL analyst highlights Patrick Mahomes' struggles signaling change in elite QB hierarchy

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Patrick Mahomes remains the NFL’s top quarterback heading into 2025. However, the NFL analyst believes it might not be the case for too long.
"Mahomes' grip on the top spot is loosening slightly," Fowler said. "After dominating the voting with back-to-back No. 1 rankings in convincing fashion, Mahomes garnered around 60% of the first-place votes this year, which is still impressive but well short of last year, when he received all but one first-place vote."
Statistically, Mahomes hasn’t looked like his usual self. He threw for 3,928 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions last season. Solid numbers, but not up to the mark regarding his standards. He’s also finished just eighth in QBR for two straight seasons, after ranking in the top two four times between 2018 and 2022.
However, Fowler noted context matters, especially given the Chiefs' evolving roster. Still, the Super Bowl LVIII tape against Philadelphia showed a more “frazzled” Mahomes than fans are used to seeing.
The rest of the elite quarterback pack is now stacked with MVPs in their prime and is closing in fast. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen all want to make their way to the top, and it'll be interesting to see if the Mahomes era is over.
Patrick Mahomes makes feelings known on Arrowhead Stadium
Mahomes is not picking sides when it comes to the Kansas City Chiefs' stadium future. The debate is over whether to renovate iconic Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri or build a flashy new home in Kansas. Mahomes is showing love to both sides.
“Arrowhead is a special place,” the two-time MVP told CNBC’s Alex Sherman. “It’s my favorite place to play in the NFL… you can feel the history of it.”
Still, Mahomes isn’t dismissing the idea of a new state-of-the-art facility.
“Kansas has done a great bit as well,” he said. “They would build a great stadium and facility and be the top of the top.”
Mahomes believes the fanbase will show up no matter where the Chiefs land.
“They’ll fill that stadium, no matter if it’s in Missouri or Kansas.”
